It seems settled as a two-horse race to be 2022 Champion, with Fernandez and Ogura now in a league of their own.

Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) showed off his well-known nerves of steel at Motegi to take a historic home win, but with Championship leader Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) doing exactly what he needed to in the situation too – damage limitation in second – it’s just two points between the duo with 100 left on the table. As the tension mounts, a mistake would be costly… so will the two prove the class of the field again in Thailand?

Ogura’s teammate Somkiat Chantra will be hoping not. Both he and compatriot Keminth Kubo (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp) race on home turf, and Chantra’s GP record at the venue already contains a top ten – on a Moto3™ wildcard appearance, no less. Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) will also want to make life difficult for the rest once again, with the rookie continuing to impress.

Moto2™ head out at 13:20 local time for another 25 points to be decided… who will blink first?

Moto2™ CHAMPIONSHIP: TOP 3

1 Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) – Kalex – 234

2 Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) – Kalex – 232

3 Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) – Kalex – 177

