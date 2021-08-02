The drag bike inspired ‘Hundred’ and the old school spirit of ‘Red Wings’

Renowned for igniting social media with their beautiful customs, the French dealer, Indian Motorcycle Metz, has again lit up social feeds with two more stunning Indian Scout Bobber builds.

Located in Woippy in the heart of Lorraine, Indian Motorcycle Metz built ‘Hundred’ to celebrate their milestone of selling 100 motorcycles in one year, while ‘Red Wings’ was all about the purity of old school motorcycles.

Approaching the Scout Bobber from two different directions, the drag bike inspired ‘Hundred’ and the retro spirit of ‘Red Wings’ show how imagination, carefully selected parts and attention to detail can create vastly different and totally unique rides from the same base bike.

Thomas Castany of Indian Motorcycle Metz said, “We make every effort to show a fun, young and dynamic image and there is no better way to express that than with the customs we create based on the Indian Scout. Indian Motorcycle is a legendary brand, and we are proud to represent it in Lorraine.”

Indian Motorcycle Metz ‘Hundred’

Photo Credit: Rico Photographie

The Sprint Spirit is clear in the Scout Bobber ‘Hundred’ which takes its inspiration straight from American drag strips where the smell of burnt rubber and gasoline reigns. Putting all their passion and know-how into the transformation of the Scout, the team at Indian Motorcycle Metz put in long days, working late into the evening.

For a riding position more suitable for the drag racing style, inverted Biltwell handlebars, a saddle kit from Wunderkind and a riser provides a more linear position. The intake is completely open to let the Scout breathe through a Trask Performance filter with a Freedom performance exhaust and Samco Performance reinforced water hoses handle the coolant. Riding on Arnott pneumatic shock absorbers and rims from Revtech fitted with Avon Cobra Chrome tyres, braking is taken care of with Galfer petal discs.

And the stunning livery was applied by AR Performance in Orange Lamborghini with 7 coats of varnish including a final ceramic varnish.

Indian Motorcycle Metz ‘Red Wings’

Photo Credit: Jo Cappitta

From the brash drag strip style to the simple, clean lines of the old school look. Indian Motorcycle Metz wanted to celebrate the Old School spirit by purifying the machine as much as possible and include details like the Monza style fuel cap and the Joker machined pulley cover.

To achieve this, Metz first raided the genuine Indian Motorcycle accessory catalogue for the rider controls with all-black Indian Motorcycle brake and clutch levers, Indian Motorcycle grips and genuine floorboards. The gorgeous floating solo seat is craftsmanship at its finest made to measure by Les Leathers Joff le Barbu and featuring the Indian Motorcycle roundel and Metz logo.

The bright chrome wire wheels, complemented by the Freedom Performance exhaust, are custom made by HD Wheels USA and the huge 200 section rear tyre rides on Arnott air suspension and is wrapped in a bespoke fender fabricated by Indian Motorcycle Metz. Contrasting the bright elements is the deep Apple Candy paint applied by AR Performance.

But the unique and eye-catching feature is the springer girder front end created especially for ‘Red Wings’ by Blechfee, the German specialist of handmade metal parts. Sporting a lenticular front light, Kellerman indicators and married to reinforced Klock Werks handlebars, the front end makes a real statement.

Indian Motorcycle Metz can be followed at Instagram @indianmotorcyclemetz and Facebook @indianmetz.

or head to the official Indian Motorcycles UK website indianmotorcycle.co.uk/

