Indian Motorcycle has announced two summer destination ride-ins to Baffle Haus and the Super Sausage for members of the brand’s Indian Motorcycle Riders (IMR). The ride-ins offer the opportunity to ride more, explore new roads, meet other Indian Motorcycle owners as well as gain an edge in the Indian Motorcycle Rally national ranking.

Indian Motorcycle Riders members interested in participating in these ride-ins should register for free on EventBrite HERE.

Registration not only ensures entry on the day to the destination venues of Baffle Haus and the Super Sausage, but also entitles attendees to a commemorative gift and a free refreshment voucher on arrival. Once registered, riders can contact their local Indian Motorcycle dealership to find out how to join their local rider’s group as they make their way to the destinations. With fixed capacity at each destination, riders should act fast to ensure they can gain entry to these well-known motorcycle venues on the dates below.

Riders participating in the Indian Motorcycle Riders Rally should bring the IMR Rally passports to be stamped as these rides can be logged on the rally website for extra miles that count in the national ranking. The IMR Rally challenges owners to visit all 20 UK and Eire dealerships before Nov 30, gaining stamps on their unique Indian Motorcycle Rally Passport, recording their journey mileage with a national ranking to reward the highest number of stages and miles completed.

Indian Motorcycle Riders Summer Destination Ride-Ins

Baffle Haus – Saturday 20th August

Capacity: 120

Baffle Haus is a café, event space that opened in March 2021 to be a hub of motorcycle culture realising in reality the Baffle Culture that has drawn so many followers on Instagram since 2016. With SHARE THE RIDE printed on the wall, a mantra they live by, Baffle Haus always strives to provide a warm, inclusive and welcoming place to visit. Stocking today’s best riding gear alongside their selected lifestyle range, grab a brew and try out the most sought after brands in one of the spacious changing rooms.

Other attractions in the area include – Tintern Abbey, Penderyn distillery, Llandegfedd Reservoir and the famous Black Mountain Pass (A4069) that cuts across the western corner of the Brecon Beacons and passes through Lower and Upper Brynamman.

https://www.baffleculture.com/bafflehaus

Google Maps

The Cedars, Goytre, Pontypool, United Kingdom, NP4 0AD

Super Sausage Café – Saturday 10th September

Capacity: 150

Situated on the A5 (Watling Street) in Potterspury, Northamptonshire, the Super Sausage is ideally located between Milton Keynes and Towcester and only 10 minutes from the world famous Silverstone race circuit. Now owned and managed by the Murray family who bought the cafe in July 2009, there has been a café on the site for well over 70 years, formally known as the Nelson cafe, which was renamed to the Super Sausage café in the 1970s.

Other attractions nearby include the Stoke Bruene canal museum, Towcester racecourse, Bletchley Park, Cosgrove Park , not to mention the fantastic historic towns of Stony Stratford and Towcester.

http://supersausagecafe.co.uk/

Google Maps

Watling St, A5, Northampton, NN12 7QD

To find out more about Indian Motorcycle Riders membership, please visit: imrgmember.eu.

For more information on Indian Motorcycle visit IndianMotorcycle.co.uk and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

