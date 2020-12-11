The 2020 MotoGP™ season may be over, but fans can still get close to their heroes by bidding on signed MotoGP™ memorabilia in the MotoGP™ Stars Holiday Auction 2020. Items from many of the top riders will be available, raising funds for Two Wheels, the official charity of MotoGP™, who ensure life-saving care reaches communities across Africa.

The 2020 MotoGP™ World Championship was exciting but very different from any other year, as COVID-19 restrictions prohibited spectators and fans from entering most circuits. Two Wheels for Life couldn’t run their Day of Champions fundraising event for the first time in 31 years, or many other fundraising activities that usually give fans the chance to experience unique, trackside opportunities.

While fundraising was hard hit, rural communities in African countries continued to need, even more desperately, healthcare and services that can only reach them by motorcycle.

Riders, teams and Dorna Sports are lending a hand this festive season in order to ensure Two Wheels’ important work across Africa continues. They have provided incredible items for the MotoGP™ Stars Holiday Auction 2020 such as gloves signed by 2020 MotoGP™ World Champion Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and knee sliders signed by nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), as well as boots, gloves and other unique pieces of memorabilia signed by the likes of Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team), Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and more.

New unique items are being added all the time, and today will mark the launch of all 66 signed boards featured in #MotoGPSocial throughout the 2020 season!

How the MotoGP™ Stars Holiday Auction 2020 works

The auction launches in early December with more auction items added throughout the month. Each item will be available for bidding for a three-week period.

The first items will close on Sunday 13th December at 20:00 GMT, but the auction will continue to run throughout the Christmas break with the bidding on the final items ending on January 3rd at 20:00 GMT.

Find out more and bid here.

Two Wheels for Life Holiday Sweepstake 2020

Enter the 2020 Holiday Sweepstake to win THE ultimate team experience in 2021.

Find out more here.

