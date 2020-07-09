Uk Bikers Encouraged To ‘upgrade To Electric’ With Zero Motorcycles

Zero Motorcycles , the global leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, is offering an additional £900 incentive to motorcyclists upgrading to the Californian company’s award-winning all-electric machines, meaning savings of £2400 on the list price of the range-topping SR/F and SR/S models.

With the lifting of ‘lockdown’ restrictions and an increased desire from consumers to find socially responsible and self-isolating ways to get around, Zero Motorcycles’ UK dealerships have found record interest in the all-electric range since reopening their doors. The Upgrade to Electric incentive sits alongside the UK Government’s Office for Low Emissions Vehicles (OLEV) grant of £1500, which is available as a discount on all Zero models sold in the UK. That means buyers of the SR/F, MCN’s current Electric Motorcycle of the Year, and the new-for-2020 SR/S can benefit from a whopping £2400 off the retail price of their new machine. Alternatively they can use the Upgrade to Electric credit as a deposit for a PCP or hire purchase deal. All Zero motorcycles also benefit from low running costs and are exempt from Vehicle Excise Duty (road tax) and any local low emissions zone or congestion charges, making them a cost effective day-to-day transport solution.

“There’s no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for our dealers, who have been forced to shut for months on end during the Covid-19 crisis. Most are now open again and the early feedback we are hearing is that interest in our models continues to rise,” said Umberto Uccelli, Managing Director and Vice President of Zero Motorcycles’ EMEA operations.

“We’re finding that the past few months has changed many people’s perspective on many things in life and by introducing this incentive we hope that it will encourage riders to Upgrade to Electric, whether they are new to motorcycling or returning after a break, as well as existing ICE riders looking for a new and very special experience.”

Zero currently has a retail network of 18 outlets across the British Isles, with each dealership offering demo rides of the transformational machines to prospective customers. The SR/S was released as a new model in February and joins the SR/F as the company’s flagship product. The effortlessly powerful motorcycles are driven by Zero’s proprietary powertrain, which produces an astounding 110 hp and 190Nm of torque. Each model can charge through any wall socket or at over 90% of the public EV charge network through fast, Level 2 chargers. With up to 18kwh of battery capacity, the Zero models are capable of up to 201 city miles of range per charge with the optional Power Tank fitted, while the sleek and aerodynamic full fairing of the SR/S allows for up to 13% more range when riding in a tucked position. Additionally, each bike is powered by Zero’s proprietary operating system, Cypher III, which controls every subordinate technology on the bike including the full complement of Bosch Motorcycle Stability Controls like straight line and cornering ABS, Drag Torque Control, and Traction Control.

With discounts applied, prices start at £16,590 for the SR/F, and £17,190 for the SR/S. Buyers are also able to take advantage of Hire Purchase and PCP (Personal Contract Purchase) plans through Zero’s UK finance partner, MotoNovo, and buyers are able to purchase an SR/F for less than £300 per month with no money down (see example below).

The Upgrade to Electric promotion ends on August 15, 2020. Full details of the 2020 range can be found at www.zeromotorcycles.com/uk where prospective purchasers can also find details of their local dealership.

Zero SR/F finance example