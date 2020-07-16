Nippy Normans Ultimate Puncture Repair Tool combines everything needed for tubeless tyre repairs into a compact multi-tool.
Puncture repair kits normally consist of either a standalone plugging system requiring additional tools, or a full system with loose parts. Either way results in a bulky kit of several pieces that are all too easily misplaced.
Designed specifically for motorcyclists, this 4-in-1 tool contains a pair of pliers, a rasp, an insertion tool and sharp knife, as well as five ‘repair strings’ – everything needed to fix 99% of tubeless punctures.
It packs into a sheath measuring just 130 x 68 x 50 mm – small enough to fit in a jacket pocket or under a bike seat. Quick and easy to use, it takes just four steps to plug a puncture:
- Remove the nail/screw/thorn from the tyre with the pliers;
- Use the rasp to remove sharp edges from the tyre’s steel ply and prepare the hole;
- Push in a repair string using the insertion tool;
- Remove the excess string with the knife.
The repair strings are pre-vulcanized, so they don’t need any glue – even less to carry and fiddle about with at the side of the road – and they’re designed to both plug the hole and leave a patch-style repair on the inside of the tyre.
Nippy Normans also offer a range of compact pumps – both manual and electric – for complete roadside tyre repair capability; ideal for commuting, touring and particularly overlanding, when access to recovery and garage services is limited.
The Ultimate Puncture Repair Tool sells for £46- including VAT, but is currently on offer at the introductory price of £39-, with five repair plugs and the carry pouch.
