Nippy Normans Ultimate Puncture Repair Tool combines everything needed for tubeless tyre repairs into a compact multi-tool.

Puncture repair kits normally consist of either a standalone plugging system requiring additional tools, or a full system with loose parts. Either way results in a bulky kit of several pieces that are all too easily misplaced.

Designed specifically for motorcyclists, this 4-in-1 tool contains a pair of pliers, a rasp, an insertion tool and sharp knife, as well as five ‘repair strings’ – everything needed to fix 99% of tubeless punctures.

It packs into a sheath measuring just 130 x 68 x 50 mm – small enough to fit in a jacket pocket or under a bike seat. Quick and easy to use, it takes just four steps to plug a puncture: