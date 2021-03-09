Introducing a third generation of over-1000cc KTM ADVENTURE models, the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S is the sportiest and most technologically advanced Adventure bike to ever roll its wheels off the production line in Mattighofen, Austria. To experience the all-new ultimate high-performance Adventure bike, KTM is proud to announce a series of new “KTM DEALER UNBOXING” experiences across Europe to mark the start of the season.

Travel enduro fans will have the exclusive opportunity to be the first to see, touch, and feel the all-new KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S in the flesh at one of more than 400 KTM dealers throughout Europe.

After registering at adventure-events.ktm.com, participants will take part in exclusive 1-on-1 or small group sessions, since COVID-19-related regulations may still be affecting local business operations. The pan-European dealer events kick-off in March 2021, heralding the start of the 2021 season with a series of exclusive bike unveilings as a response to the lack of trade fairs and motorcycle-related events over the past 12 months. While European events will kick off in March, KTM Dealers in the UK and Ireland will, of course, be following guidelines from their respective Governments meaning that these events will be held during April when non-essential retail showrooms can open again.

