With the EWC 360 FAN TOUR, you’ll experience the 24 Heures Motos like you’ve never imagined. Starting Friday 28 August, this bespoke – and completely free – video platform will be packed with special 360° programmes and content giving endurance racing fans a privileged backstage tour of the event. Here at Eurosport Events, we’ve used all our multimedia expertise to develop this cutting-edge virtual reality experience taking fans to the heart of the event.

Eurosport Events are launching an all-new experience – the EWC 360 Fan Tour, 24 Heures Motos Inside Videos – to thrill FIM Endurance World Championship fans unable to attend the 24 Heures Motos in person.

This brand-new video platform combines virtual reality and 360° video. Even better than being at Le Mans for the 24 Heures Motos, the EWC 360 Fan Tour takes you right into the heart of the event. It gives you the means to walk around freely behind the scenes at the race. This totally immersive experience lets you enter places that are usually off-limits to the public and look around from any angle you choose.

The free interactive platform – accessible through your computer, tablet, smartphone or VR headset – provides an unforgettable experience. You can also access it from all the event-related platforms: FIM EWC, 24 Heures Motos, ACO and Eurosport.

The programme starts at noon on Friday 28 August, with a series of videos uploaded throughout the weekend: a pit box tour, access to the starting grid, a refuelling stop with you as a member of the pit crew, an exploration of Race HQ, the most secret space on the circuit, an on-board tour with commentary by the rider, the thrill of being the winner going past the chequered flag, the podium ceremony and a look inside Eurosport’s OB van.

Even more amazingly, we’ll be offering you a Street View-style 360° virtual tour of the main grandstand along the start/finish straight, with a visit to the pit boxes of the high-profile teams. You’ll be at the commands and become the director of your own experience.

“The EWC 360 Fan Tour makes perfect sense for this edition of the 24 Heures Motos behind closed doors. As usual, fans from around the world will be able to watch the race on their screens. But we had to do something more for the frustrated fans who are unable to attend the race in person. Since they are not allowed access to the circuit, the race will come to them in digital form, free of cost. The EWC 360 Fan Tour will take fans even further than the live TV coverage, into the backstage action at the event, with special content throughout the race, including in places that are usually off-limits to the public.”

Available from Friday 28 August on www.ewc360fantour.com

