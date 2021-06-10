Take a close-up look at our fun-filled first ever United In Dirt GASGAS Tour event in Spain

One down, five to go. A few weeks back we loaded up, hit the road, headed to Spain and hosted the first ever United In Dirt GASGAS Tour event. With one simple goal – to get our bikes out there, to meet and greet, and allow people to get to know us and our awesome range of bikes – we had an amazing day. So much so we wanted to share it with you!

We’ll be back at it again soon, with our second United In Dirt GASGAS Tour event in France. After that we’ll be heading to the UK, Germany, Belgium, and Italy. And we want you to join us. Just as long as you have a passion for two wheels and good times! You don’t even need to own a GASGAS or be a serious competitor to join in with the fun.

A number of spaces for these epic days will be available through contests, held on our social media channels. To make sure you secure a spot at one of the events, you need to follow our Instagram and Facebook pages and follow the instructions on GASGAS.com to participate It’s super easy – register, participate in the social media challenge, and give it your all! We’ll then announce the winners on our official social media channels. For those lucky enough to secure a spot, all you need to do is bring your riding gear and everything else will be taken care of by GASGAS.

We’ve scoured Europe to find some of the coolest riding spots for each stop of the tour, selecting venues with tracks and terrain suited to each bike in our line-up. So, whether you’re simply wanting to hit the motocross track for a few laps, or fancy heading into the woods for an hour to see what our enduro bikes are truly capable of, it’s entirely your choice. We’re not limiting you to any particular bike as we really want you to try out all of our awesome models and experience some new disciplines. Sounds fun, right?

Adding just a little more spice to the day, we’re not only bringing our petrol-powered bikes, but we’re also loading up another van stacked to the roof with our all-new range of pedal-assist MTBs! These bikes are created using cutting edge technology with purpose-built models to suit everyone, enabling riders to hit the trails and seek out fun and adventure.

Our team of GASGAS product experts will be on hand throughout the day and available to answer any questions, help out with anything that you might need from us, or simply to just give you product advice. This group of guys and girls really know their stuff when it comes to all things GASGAS, so don’t be afraid to find out what makes us tick and maybe, find out what’s coming next.

Alongside our GASGAS product experts, we’ll have brand ambassadors and GASGAS riders at each stop of the tour. All riders are exceptionally skilled on two wheels and will be primed to offer advice to help you conquer a climb, get over a rock, or improve your general riding skills and to show you the super-fast way around the track!

And there’s more! Our friends over at WP Suspension will also be in attendance with a number of GASGAS bikes kitted out with their latest suspension components. For many, this may well be the only time to ride on the best suspension that money can buy.

The first year of the United in Dirt GASGAS Tour will see us visit the European countries of Spain, France, United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, and Italy with even more being added in 2022.

To confirm your attendance, find out how to participate on the GASGAS website.

