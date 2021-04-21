Following a positive Safety Advisory Group meeting with the Langrish Club and RHL Activities this morning, which was a positive meeting with all parties willing to get the Foxhill event underway.

In light of the Government restrictions in place the Safety Advisory Group, which consists of representatives from the Police, Fire, Ambulance, Public Health and other compliance departments within the local authorities have asked if the event is pushed back until June.

RHL Activities and the Langrish Club have looked for a workable date with the Safety Advisory Group for this event to take place in June and can confirm the Foxhill’s round of the Revo ACU British Motocross Championship Fuelled by Gulf Race Fuels will take place on June 12th & 13th.

Chris Warren, Representative Langrish Club and Clerk of the Course

“It has always been the club’s intention to keep within the guidelines from the Government and ACU. We have also wanted to ensure that spectators can return to the banks of Foxhill to enjoy our sport. To that end, the club must respect the decision of Swindon Council and move our date back to June.”

Gareth Hockey, RHL Activities Ltd

“This morning meeting was very positive and it’s great to see the council working with the Langrish Club to get the event underway this season. However, we must follow their guidance and move the Foxhill round into June. With that said, with the event taking place in June we will be pleased to welcome spectators to the round.”

