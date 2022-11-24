Updated: 2023 Honda British Talent Cup Calendar

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The provisional calendar for the 2023 Honda British Talent Cup has been updated! Two pre-season tests can now be confirmed, one at the Circuito de Navarra in March before a second prefacing Round 1 at Silverstone.

Competition still begins alongside the British Superbike Championship at the Silverstone National layout before a visit to Donington, now confirmed on the GP circuit. Knockhill is next up as the Cup heads to Scotland, before Snetterton and Brands Hatch host Rounds 4 and 5.

The Cup heads back to Silverstone to take on the Grand Prix layout in a season highlight alongside MotoGP™ in early August, before Thruxton now stages Round 7. The Cup will then head to Oulton Park for the penultimate round before the season comes to a close back at Donington, taking on the national layout for the final two races of the season.

The minimum age will also raise to 14 in 2023, with the only exception of riders who have already been permanent entries.

