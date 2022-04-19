Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

To ensure every Honda CB650R and CBR650R owner can enjoy world class motorcycle protection, GBRacing has just released a revised version of its alternator protection for the above models to coincide with the latest updates by Honda.

Small changes were made to the charging system on the 2021> models by Honda that necessitated a redesign of the alternator cover and, in turn, a completely new mould tool to produce a secondary cover to the high standards guaranteed by GBRacing.

After intensive tool trialling and product testing, this new part is available both separately and as part of a full set — pricing as below.

Dealers and customers should note that this new product is completely different from the one used for the 2014-2020 models, does not supersede it, and therefore cannot be retro-fitted.

PRICES

GBRacing Honda CB650R/CBR650R 2021> Alternator Cover

(UK prices are inclusive of VAT):

Secondary Alternator Cover

£68.32 / $91.09 / €71.16

Secondary Engine Cover Set (Alternator, Clutch and Pulse)

£203.40 / $271.20 / €211.88

