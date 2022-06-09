Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Brilliant news for Buell owners: upgraded clutch and throttle Cables are now available from trusted British manufacturer Venhill.

The motorcycle control specialist has recently added Featherlight-specification cables for key Buell models to its catalogue – a real bonus for owners, since finding OE replacements in the UK can be tricky and buying from USA suppliers very costly: shipping and import duties adding a big chunk on top of the purchase price.

Made to a much higher specification than the factory-fitted items, Venhill Featherlight Cables are designed to deliver improved performance and durability, along with smoother and lighter action – a real help with the heavy Harley clutches fitted to Buells.

Venhill can also make the cables in longer lengths – to any increment of 25 mm (1inch), up to 600 mm (24 inches) – ideal for riders wishing to alter handlebar position or fit new ones.

All cables feature Venhill’s high quality marine-grade stainless steel inner wire to eliminate stretch and a PTFE ‘teflon’ liner for minimum friction and a lighter action. The liner also removes the need for regular lubrication.

Each inner cable is ‘bird-caged’: a special process applied to the end of the inner wire, which allows solder to penetrate the weave of the cable, making the bond with the nipple much stronger. This improves durability and reduces the risk of cable breakage.

The PTFE lined outer conduit is a two part construction, consisting of conventional spiral wound steel with longitudinal stands overlayed, which is then covered with a hardened PA6 Nylon jacket. This helps keep moisture and corrosion out, protecting the inner as well as strengthening the conduit and in turn ensuring all of the lever force is delivered directly to where it is needed.

Venhill replacement Featherlight Cables are available for the S1 Lightning, S3 Thunderbolt, S3T Thunderbolt and M2 Cyclone, plus the XB9R and XB12R Firebolt models. All are designed to be a straight swap with the originals – no modifications required.

Prices start from £30.92 including VAT. For a full fitment list and further information visit www.venhill.co.uk

