Upgrade Honda Crf450r Hoses And Cables With Venhill

Developed with input from Jacky Martens’ JM Honda Racing in MXGP, Venhill now offers hose and cable upgrades for the latest generation Honda CRF450R

Venhill Powerhose Plus brake and clutch lines are precision manufactured and hand-finished by experienced craftsmen at its own UK factory. Tailor-made for the latest CRF4050F, they also feature swivel socket nuts at both ends, which makes them much easier to fit than hoses with the fittings crimped onto the end.

Each line is constructed around a DuPont® Teflon® core, for maximum heat resistance, to prevent softening, expansion and loss of shape. Its consistent internal diameter and smooth bore also allow more efficient fluid flow. Marine grade stainless steel braid is wrapped around the hose, to prevent further pressure expansion and protect against damage. For a long-lasting finish, the lines are covered with an extruded PVC jacket, available in a choice of 10 colours, including red.

All Powerhose Plus hoses are built to exceed DOT and TUV requirements. For further peace of mind, every line that leaves the Venhill factory is pressure tested to 1500psi.

The Featherlight Throttle Cables for the CRF are also a direct replacement for the original items and deliver improved performance and durability, along with smoother action.

Each cable features marine-grade stainless steel inner wire, to resist stretching, and a PTFE (‘teflon’) liner, for reduced friction and a lighter action. The liner also removes the need for regular lubrication: a real plus when riding off-road.

Venhill ‘bird-cages’ its cables – a special process applied to the end of the inner wire, which allows solder to penetrate the weave, increasing strength and durability, even under the repeated stress and pressure experienced when riding off-road.

Prices for the Venhill CRF kits are as follows:

Front Brake Hose: £54.23

Rear Brake Hose: £37.73

Clutch Hose: £37.73

Throttle Cable (pair): £39.77

All prices include VAT.

Venhill offers upgrade kits for other popular 2021 motocross models, including the Kawasaki KX450, KTM 450 SX-F and Yamaha YZ450F.

For a full fitment list and further information visit www.venhill.co.uk



