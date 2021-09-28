The popular Amped range of children’s electric balance bikes has been upgraded with the introduction of a rear wheel hub motor and two speed settings for its A10 range.

Available from the UK distributor Dualways, the Amped bikes were enormously popular during the country’s extended period of lockdown and as more and more youngsters took to riding the cool and simple-to-handle machines, so their popularity increased. Recovering from the enviable position of demand outstripping supply, Dualways has now received ample stocks of the brightly-coloured fun machines, which are available from stock.

With a twist throttle to replicate a motorbike, the A10 is ideal for younger riders from the age of three years looking to take to two wheels. The new rear wheel hub motor, with a centrally-located battery, means the weight gets distributed evenly, making the bike more balanced, with better traction, and is generally safer to ride. It also features Eco and Boost speed settings, allowing novice riders to ride at a slower speed, and then increase the pace once more confident.

The A10 is built with safety in mind and is equipped with a safety brake switch that cuts out the motor when the brake is applied. It has guards to protect little legs and feet, while a solid foot pad either side of the bike provides support when riding. A removable lithium battery, which lasts around 30 per cent longer than lead-acid batteries, can easily be removed to charge indoors via a regular household socket.

Amped A10 Specification:

Motor: XF05H-2 Rear Hub Motor

Rated power: 150w

Max torque: 20N.m

Speed: 6km/hour on eco, and 10km/hour on boost

Brake: Rear disc brake

Wheel: 5-spoke alloy

Seat height: 400mm

Weight: 10.5kgs

Frame: Aluminium TIG welded

Fork: Steel

Battery: 18V 5.8Ah 104.4Wh lion battery

Charging time: 5-6 hours

Dimension: 1000mm x 520mm x 535mm

SRP: £375.00 including VAT, with six-month warranty.

For product information and local stockist contact details, visit www.dualways.com

