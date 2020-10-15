V4 Granturismo: the engine for the next generation of Ducati Multistrada

A new era begins in Borgo Panigale as Ducati presents to the public the new V4 Granturismo, the engine that will equip the long-awaited new generation of Ducati Multistrada, which is going to be unveiled on Wednesday 4 November.

An extremely compact, lightweight, high-performance, torque-rich engine designed to meet the needs required in “adventouring” use without neglecting emotion and sportiness.

Built with latest-generation technology as well as first-in-class materials available, in order to guarantee both durability and reliability, the V4 Granturismo stands out for its record-braking maintenance intervals for a motorcycle engine and has been created as the heart of a high-performance and dynamic bike, ready to explore every corner of the planet with its owner.

The engine was presented to the public with a video in which Claudio Domenicali – Ducati CEO – and the engineers and technicians who followed its development reveal all its secrets and features to the Ducati enthusiasts.

Every single technical choice made during the development of the V4 Granturismo project have the aim of ensuring maximum fluidity of operation combined with a substantial extension of maintenance intervals.

The new distribution includes a spring valve return system, that brings the maintenance intervals of the V4 Granturismo to 60,000 km. Figures obtained thanks to the in-depth expertise Ducati acquired in the use of materials, treatments and technical solutions developed around the Desmodromic system. All this, applied to a spring valve return system which stresses less the components if compared to the Desmo, brought to set an outstanding milestone never set before by a motorcycle engine. In addition, the engine ensures great regularity of operation at low revs and low loads, without forgetting the outright performance, the power at high revs and the reach of an authentic sports engine: The V4 Granturismo delivers 125 kW (170 hp) of power at 10,500 rpm, and a maximum torque of 125 Nm (12.7 Kgm) at 8,750 rpm. All this respecting the stringent Euro 5 homologation norms.

With its 66.7 kg of weight, the V4 Granturismo can boast a record lightness, being 1,2 kg lighter than the Testastretta twin-cylinder used on the previous Multistrada 1260. The 1,158 cc displacement came out as being the perfect point of connection in terms of performance, lightness and dimension of a V4 engine, capable of being incredibly light and compact. Compared to the previous generation engine, the V4 Granturismo results 85mm shorter, 95mm lower and only 20mm wider. This compact layout allowed Ducati engineers to house the engine in the frame more effectively and centrally in order to positively influence the position of the bike’s center of gravity, with all the resulting benefits.

The V4 Granturismo also inherits some elements derived from the experience gained by Ducati in the racing world, such as the decision to adopt a counter-rotating crankshaft, which improves the handling and agility of the bike, and to exploit the “Twin Pulse” technology, capable of offering a full-bodied but perfectly manageable power delivery at every speed.

To avoid a drop in thermal comfort due to the heat transmitted by the rear cylinders, the V4 Granturismo adopts the strategy of deactivating the rear bank at idle. In this way, when the bike is stationary, the combustion process in the cylinders is halted and this improves the thermal comfort of the rider and passenger thanks to the lowering of temperatures while simultaneously reducing fuel consumption.

V4 Granturismo: Technological Beauty



V4 Granturismo main technical data

1158 cc 4-cylinder 90° V engine

Bore x stroke 83 x 53,5 mm

Compression ratio 14:1

Maximum power 125 kW (170 hp) at 10,500 rpm

Maximum torque 125 Nm (12,7 Kgm) at 8,750 rpm

Euro 5 homologation

Distribution part chain, part gear – timing with dual overhead camshaft, 4 valves per cylinder

Counter-rotating crankshaft with crank pins offset at 70°

Wet multiplate anti-patter servo clutch

Semi-dry sump lubrication with three oil pumps: 1 delivery and 2 return

Fuelling with four oval throttle bodies (46 mm diameter equivalent)

6-speed gearbox with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up & Down System

60,000 km maintenance valves check interval

Deactivating rear bank

New V4 Granturismo: Engine Assembly



