Before we head for the Circuit Ricardo Tormo, take a look at who’s in contention for each crown – and where they might be going next.

The 2020 FIM CEV Repsol season has already been another classic year of racing, with the grids taking on Estoril, Portimão, Jerez and, last time out, MotorLand Aragon. All that’s left is another awesome double-header at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, and the crown in each category is on the line. This season for the first time, the Moto2™ European Champion and the Hawkers European Talent Cup winner will also join the FIM Moto3™ Junior World Champion at the gala at the end of the season as well, set to receive their prizes alongside their fellow Champions on two wheels.

In the FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship, Xavier Artigas (Leopard Impala Junior Team) remains the man atop the standings, but the gap closed up last time out at MotorLand. Izan Guevara (Openbank Aspar Team) is now just 10 points off after his impressive weekend in Aragon, and with 75 points still on the table, there’s everything to play for.

It’s not even a two-horse race yet either. The likes of Jose Julian Garcia (SIC58 Squadra Corse), 41 points down, or Pedro Acosta (Team MT-Foundation 77), another point in arrears, could easily make some big gains in the last three races – making it a pivotal weekend. David Salvador (Cuna de Campeones) and Daniel Holgado (Openbank Aspar Team) aren’t out of it yet either, both 66 points off the top, although that’s a longer shot for the two Spaniards currently fifth and sixth overall.

Artigas is moving to the Moto3™ World Championship for 2021 with Leopard Racing and will want to graduate top of the class, and he’s already got a Grand Prix podium to his name. Guevara, meanwhile, hasn’t been confirmed but the signs looks good for the Spaniard to move up as well – so winning the title would only add to his already-impressive CV. Jose Julian Garcia is another who hasn’t yet confirmed his 2021 plans so there’s plenty at stake for the SIC58 rider, but the man just one point behind him, Acosta, rides with no pressure – so that could be an interesting either at the top or the top three. Acosta’s Moto3™ ride is already confirmed as he moves to PrüstelGP in conjunction with the Fundacion Andreas Perez 77.

In the Moto2™ European Championship, the gap at the top is bigger and there are 50 points on the table in Valencia, but anything can still happen. Yari Montella (Team Ciatti – Speed Up) is the rider in charge with a 23-point lead, and his options for the 2021 season seem to point to the Moto2™ World Championship so he’ll be eager to leave the category with the crown. After domination at some races too, his form has been formidable. Niki Tuuli (Team Stylobike) won’t go down without a fight, however, and the Finn arrives fresh from only just losing out on wins at MotorLand – followed by a podium and race win in the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup season finale, where he found some serious form. Can Tuuli overhaul the gap? And what about Alessandro Zaccone (Promoracing)? The Italian has a bigger deficit – 41 points – but he’s won two of the last three races. Can he get in the mix again? Time will tell…

There are also 50 points left in play in the Hawkers European Talent Cup. David Alonso (Openbank Aspar Team) is top of the pile with a 28-point advantage, however, so the Colombian arrives in the strongest position of any of the points leaders. Can he wrap it up? A move to the FIM Moto3™ JWCh looks to be on the cards, so it may be his last shot at the HETC crown. His closest challenger, Zonta van den Goorbergh (Super-B), is on a serious charge though. After Alonso dominated the earlier rounds with four wins to begin the season, van den Goorbergh has hit back with his own back-to-back spectacular – taking the last four victories. The two have therefore shared every win but one this season… will that remain true in Valencia?

One track and two rounds remain in the 2020 FIM CEV Repsol, and there’s everything to play for at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo. Who will come out on top? Find out on the 31st of October and the 1st of November as the season goes out in style!

