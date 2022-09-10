Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The Italian Rookie took his second win of 2022 with Garcia and Diaz completing the podium.

P1 – Matteo Vannuci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha)

Vannucci claimed his second WorldSSP300 victory after battling with Championship leaders Diaz and Garcia.

He became the first Italian rider to win more than one race in the Championship.

“At the start I lost my front brake, and I dropped to the back of the grid. I tried to improve my rhythm every lap and finally I was able to win the race. I think it is the best race of my career. Tomorrow I’ll try to repeat but you can never know in this category.”

P2 – Marc Garcia (Yamaha MS Racing)

Garcia crossed the finish line in first but was penalised for a last-lap track limits infringement which dropped him down to second place.

He closed the gap to Diaz in the Championship standings and now stands 20 points behind the leader.

“The race was very hard, there were many crashes and the pace of the race was very fast. I made a mistake at the last corner in the chicane of the last lap, the bike was outside the line. I crossed the line in first place, but I had to drop a position for that. I’m happy about my race, but not about the result. But tomorrow we have another chance.”

P3 – Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team)

Diaz completed the top three after battling for victory with Vannucci, Garcia and Lehmann.

Claiming his eighth podium of the season, he is tied for the all-time podium record in the Championship.

He remains the Championship leader with a 20-point advantage over Garcia, and five-point advantage over Di Sora.

“The race was difficult because many riders crashed. Tomorrow we will need to change the bike set up. I need to change the front brake because I didn’t have a good feeling in the first part of the race. Anyway, I’m really happy with today’s third position, it’s good for the Championship.

Lennox Lehmann (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) finished in fourth place missing the podium by just two tenths. He completed yet another stunning comeback having lost ground over the opening few laps of the race. Both Inigo Iglesias (SMW Racing) and Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo) had to serve penalties during the race, with Iglesias penalised one Long Lap Penalty for irresponsible riding in Free Practice 2, while Di Sora had a double Long Lap Penalty for a jump start, but both were able to finish in fifth and sixth respectively.

To note:

On Lap 9 of 13, there was a pile-up at Turn 5 which involved Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse), Dirk Geiger (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki), Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki) and Hugo De Cancellis (Prodina Racing WorldSSP300), all in the lead group, with Gennai and De Cancellis retiring.

WorldSSP300 resumes on Sunday from 9:50 (Local Time) followed by Race 2 at 14:00.

WorldSSP300 Results Race 1

1. Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsports Italia Yamaha)

2. Marc Garcia (Yamaha MS Racing) +0.078s

3. Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team) +0.430s

4. Lennox Lehmann (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) +0.636s

5. Inigo Iglesias (SMW Racing) +1.140s

6. Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo) +5.647s

Championship standings (after Race 1 – Round 6)

1. Alvaro Diaz (ESP) Yamaha (177 points)

2. Marc Garcia (ESP) Yamaha (157 points)

3. Samuel Di Sora (FRA) Kawasaki (127 points)

WorldSSP300 Results Tissot Superpole

1. Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki) 1’51.859

2. Dirk Geiger (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) +0.661s

3. Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) +0.961s

