Bagnaia defeats Marquez in all-time classic at Jerez Latest News Frank Duggan - April 28, 2024 Aldeguer reigns Jerez, Roberts second to take the Championship lead Latest News Frank Duggan - April 28, 2024 Veijer puts in a stunner for Spanish GP glory Latest News Frank Duggan - April 28, 2024 Carpe robs Danish in Jerez Rookies Race 2 Photo Finish Racing Frank Duggan - April 28, 2024 Martin strikes Sprint gold ahead of high drama in Jerez: Latest News Frank Duggan - April 27, 2024 Veijer puts in a stunner for Spanish GP gloryLatest NewsMoto3Racing