Venhill now offer complete Powerhose Plus braided brake line kits for the Yamaha R1M, offering owners of the track-focussed superbike a high performance upgrade to the factory-fitted brake lines.

Precision made in their UK factory, the hoses feature a DuPont® Teflon® core, which is resistant to loss of shape through heat, delivering more efficient fluid flow to the callipers, and increased braking force.

Stainless steel braid is wrapped around the core, to prevent pressure expansion. A PVC jacket is then bonded on, to keep water out and protect bodywork from scratches – these are available in a choice of different colours, for riders who want to make their bike stand out..

Threaded Swivel Fittings enable the hoses to be positioned with zero twist. Venhill machine their own banjo fittings and dome-headed banjo bolts to ensure proper fitment and a consistent, quality finish.

Four replacement brake line options have been added to the catalogue for the R1M (2020 on): two for the front and two for the rear:

YAM-10032F Front Brake Five Hose Kit (£133.63) and the YAM-10032R Rear Brake Two Hose Kit (£58.18), which replace just the rubber hoses and require the re-use of metal pipework.

YAM-10033F Front Brake Four Hose Kit (£110.06) and YAM-10033R Rear Brake Two Hose Kit (£58.18) combine and replace all the rubber hoses and metal pipework.

All kits are model-specific for a fuss-free fit, and exceed American DOT and German TUV requirements. For further peace of mind, every hose that leaves their UK factory is pressure tested to 1500psi.

