Upgraded control cables for Harley-Davidsons with custom length options.

Venhill has introduced a range of replacement Harley-Davidson clutch cables, offering owners the option to upgrade and even order longer versions for specials and customs.

Made in Venhill’s UK factory to their Featherlight specification, using high quality marine-grade stainless steel inner wire to minimise stretch, and a PTFE ‘teflon’ liner for minimum friction and a lighter action – a big help with heavy Harley controls. The liner also removes the need for regular lubrication.

All the cables are ‘bird-caged’ – a process applied to the end of the wire, which allows solder to penetrate the weave, making the bond with the nipple much stronger. This improves durability and reduces the risk of cable breakage.

And the outer conduit is spiral wound steel, covered with a hardened Nylon sleeve, to protect the cable from damage, moisture and corrosion, ensuring all lever force is delivered directly to where it is needed.

They can also be made in longer lengths, increasing by 25mm (1in) at a time up to 600mm (24in) ‘overstock’; perfect for riders looking to fit different handlebars, or for custom builders who are altering the bike’s dimensions.

Kits are available for most popular modern Harley-Davidson models – from the 750cc Street and Street Rods, right up to the 1690cc Electra Glide Classic. All are designed to be a straight swap with the originals – no modifications needed.

Prices start from £41.40 including VAT. For a full fitment list and further information visit www.venhill.co.uk

