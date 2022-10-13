Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Venhill has added Indian motorcycles to its Featherlight Cable fitment list, so the British manufacturer now caters for all big American V-twins, covering Harley-Davidson, Buell and Victory as well.

Made in Venhill’s UK factory to their Featherlight specification, the Clutch and Throttle cables are an instant upgrade for the big Vees, featuring high quality marine-grade stainless steel inner wire to eliminate stretch, and a PTFE ‘teflon’ liner for minimum friction and a lighter action.

Each one is ‘bird-caged’ – a process applied to the inner wire, allowing solder to penetrate the weave, making the bond with the nipple much stronger – to improve durability and reduce the risk of cable breakage.

The outer conduit has a heavy duty 9.5mm outer diameter longitudinal body, with a PTFE (‘teflon’) liner included and a hardened Nylon outer sleeve, to protect the cable from damage, moisture and corrosion.

Venhill makes the cables to the original size, however they can also be made in longer lengths, adding 25mm (1 inch) extra up to 600mm (24 inch) ‘overstock’; perfect for riders looking to fit different handlebars, or for custom builders who are altering the bike’s dimensions.

Clutch Cables are available for most models – from the Scout Sixty through to the Roadmaster and Chieftain – and all are designed to be a straight swap with the originals – no modifications needed.

Prices start from £56.23 including VAT. For a full fitment list and further information visit www.venhill.co.uk

