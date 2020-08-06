British motorcycle control specialists, Venhill, now offer upgraded front brake hoses for the latest generation Honda CRF450L – ideal for riders looking to fine tune their set-up.

Developed with input from JM Honda Racing in MXGP, the Venhill brake lines offer enhanced performance and feel, plus improved durability and greater flexibility in set-up than factory-fitted items.

Each line is constructed around a DuPont® Teflon® core, for maximum heat resistance, which prevents softening, expansion and loss of shape. Its consistent internal diameter and smooth bore also allow more efficient fluid flow.

Marine grade stainless steel braid is wrapped around the hose, to prevent further pressure expansion and protect against damage. For a neat long-lasting finish, the lines are covered with an extruded PVC jacket, available in a choice of 10 colours, and a clear option (pictured).

Venhill’s unique threaded swivel fittings allow the lines to be positioned with zero twist and Venhill machine their own banjo fittings to ensure proper fitment and a consistent, quality finish.

All hoses are built to exceed DOT and TUV requirements. For further peace of mind, every line that leaves the Venhill factory is pressure tested to 1500psi.

Designed to be a straight swap for the OE items, hose kits come with all necessary fittings.

Honda CRF450L front brake kits to fit the 2019/2020 models retail at £52.65 including VAT.

Visit www.venhill.co.uk or call 01306 885111 for further details.