Venhill Roadside Cable Repair Kit

Universal kit for emergency clutch and throttle cable repairs.

Usually going without warning – and almost always in the most inconvenient place – a broken control cable can ruin a ride. Now with Venhill’s Roadside Cable Repair Kit you can be repaired and running again in minutes.

Put together using Venhill’s 50 years of cable manufacturing experience, the DIY kit contains everything needed to replace a snapped inner wire on almost any bike: extra long lengths of 1.5mm and 2mm galvanised steel inner wire, and a selection of solderless nipples and other common fixings. Just a few basic tools are required for fitting.

Supplied in a tough nylon bag, it can be stashed under a seat or in luggage and left until needed. It comes with easy-to-follow instructions on how to correctly replace and test both throttle and clutch inner wires.

An absolute must-have for commuters, tourers, adventure and off-road riders, the Kit costs just £12.62 including VAT and has the potential to save a fortune in time, stress and recovery fees.

To order Venhill cables or hoses, with or without additional length, visit www.venhill.co.uk

