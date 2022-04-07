Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Airbase ChallengeClick here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Ventura Luggage For Tiger Sport 660Light and sleek, secure and stable, Ventura luggage is an inexpensive alternative to bulky, heavy hard luggage systems for Triumph’s exciting new middleweight adventure-sport bike.

Ventura’s Evo System is made up of just three elements:

  1. Discreet L-Brackets – tailor made for the make and model of motorcycle, so they attach neatly to existing mounts;
  2. An Evo Rack – offering a stable and secure platform for the luggage;
  3. The Evo Pack – which simply slides on and clips in place.

When luggage isn’t needed, the Pack and Rack can be removed in seconds, leaving only the L-brackets in place, with an option to replace the Rack with a Grab Handle.

L-brackets and Evo Rack for the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 sell for £253.00 inc VAT.

Packs come in various sizes, each made from water-resistant and durable laminated ballistic fabric, with wide openings for quick and easy access to contents and aerodynamic shaping to cheat the wind;

  • handy 12-litre Evo-12 Jet-Stream (£79-)
  • versatile 22-litre Evo-22 Jet-Stream (£130-)
  • massive 60-litre Evo-60 Jet Stream (£199-)

For further details, prices and a full list of pack options visit www.ventura-bike.co.uk

