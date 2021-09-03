Ventura Supercharge Touring

Praised for its comfort, poise and of course performance, Kawasaki’s Z H2 SE is more than capable of munching miles.

The supercharged super naked is lacking in one crucial area though: carrying capability, so Ventura have added the Kawasaki to its Evo Luggage system fitment list.

Originally developed for sportsbike riders, who wanted luggage that was light, stable and wouldn’t upset handling, Ventura has proved ideal for carrying kit on naked street bikes with minimalist rear-ends, like the H2 SE.

Ventura’s Evo System is made up of just three elements:

Discreet L-Brackets – tailor made for the Z H2 and which attach to existing mounts; An Evo Rack – offering a stable and secure platform for the luggage; The Evo Pack – which simply slides on and clips in place.

Unlike soft luggage, the Pack won’t move around – even when riding hard – thanks to the ‘sleeve-fitting’ system. It is quick and easy to remove and remount the Pack too.

When riding solo, the Pack is carried directly behind the rider and close to the bike’s centre of gravity, helping to keep the motorcycle well balanced. When a passenger is on board, it can be re-positioned behind the pillion seat in seconds.

Both options carry the load well clear of the Z H2’s rear wheel and unlike panniers there’s no extra width added to the bike – leaving the rider free to filter and enabling easy access to tight parking spots.

When luggage isn’t needed, the Pack and Rack can be removed in seconds, leaving only the L-brackets in place and the Z H2’s clean lines uncluttered. There’s also the option to replace the Rack with a Grab Handle.

Packs come in various sizes, from the handy 12-litre Evo-12 to the massive 60-litre Evo-60 Jet Stream. Each one is made from water-resistant and durable laminated ballistic fabric, with wide openings for quick and easy access to contents and aerodynamic shaping to cheat the wind.

A typical system for the H2 SE – consisting of the L-Brackets, Evo Rack and an Evo-22 Jet Stream Pack – retails at £418.50 including VAT.

For further details, prices and a full list of pack options visit www.ventura-bike.co.uk

