Combining the best elements of hard and soft luggage, the Ventura Evo Bike Pack System adds carrying capacity to the 2020 Triumph Tiger 900.

Compact, light and aerodynamic, the Evo System is quick and easy to mount, and even easier to live with, consisting of just three elements:

Discreet L-Brackets, which are tailor made for the Triumph and attach to existing mounting points; An Evo Rack, which slots into the L-Brackets, offering a stable and secure platform for the luggage; The Evo Pack, that simply slides onto the Evo Rack and clips into place – no keys to lose and no fiddly straps or cords.

The unique sleeve-fitting system means the load won’t shift, even when tackling trails or riding hard. It’s also super quick and easy to remove and reattach Packs at stops.When riding solo, the Pack is carried directly behind the rider, close to the bike’s centre of gravity. When a passenger is on board, it can be re-positioned behind the pillion seat in seconds.Both options carry the pack well clear of exhausts and the rear wheel and – unlike panniers – the Packs don’t add extra width to the bike; essential when navigating tight trails or filtering through heavy traffic. They’re also much lighter and easier to handle off the bike than hard cases, and are easier to store.

When luggage isn’t needed, the Pack can be removed in seconds, leaving only the discreet Rack in place and there is also an option to replace the Rack with a Grab Handle, which takes seconds to swap over.

Packs come in five sizes, from the 10-litre Evo-10 to the 60-litre Evo-60 Jet Stream.

Each Evo Pack is made using a water-resistant and durable laminated ballistic fabric, with wide zip openings and zip pulls that can be easily operated with a gloved hand.

A typical Ventura Evo System for the Tiger 900 GT Pro and Rally Pro – consisting of L-Brackets, Evo-Rack, Evo-22 Pack (pictured) – costs £353.97. The optional Grab Handle is just £22.80 (all prices including VAT).

For further details, prices and a full list of pack options visit www.ventura-bike.co.uk