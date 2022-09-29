Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The unique and much loved “versatile system” that lays at the core of the mid and large capacity Versys range continues into 2023 offering a number of new colour options while highlighting the many Editions that are possible for either the two-cylinder 650 class machine or the four-cylinder litre class Versys 1000.

Whether riding solo or two-up, around the corner or around the globe both the nimble 650 Versys and the continent crushing 1000cc class machines have engines tuned for flexibility, and lithe chassis specifications allied to a characteristic relaxed, upright riding position offering a high level of machine control and comfortable seating for rider and passenger. With impressive wind protection as standard, it’s easy to spend a long and rewarding time in the saddle of a Versys.

In terms of the Versys 1000, there are three model types for 2023 each with an array of accessories available or the choice of Edition versions. Even the standard version comes equipped with Electronic Cruise Control plus Kawasaki KTRC Traction Control, Power Modes and an Assist and Slipper clutch plus Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System while many features found on the S and SE model are additional accessory options.

The Versys 1000 S takes the ‘any roads’ platform to the next level offering linked Traction Control and Power Modes plus up/down quick shifter, LED Cornering Lights, a TFT meter panel and grip heaters plus hand covers as just part of its comprehensive showroom floor package. Moving to the most technical and state-of-the-art Versys 1000, the SE model includes the addition of advanced Showa electronically damped suspension to the matrix facilitating Skyhook technology whereby the attitude of the machine is targeted to remain stable as the suspension moves to absorb road deviations.

For the Versys 650 the message for 2023 is “the same but different” with its own range of Edition options available. While there is one base platform, it is possible to either personalise on an individual basis selecting from a range of genuine accessories or opt for one of the two Edition models offered.

Complete with KTRC traction control, LED lighting and Bluetooth connection as standard, the flickable Versys 650 also boasts a colour TFT meter and adjustable windscreen as part of the foundation spec. Allied to this are the Tourer and Grand Tourer Edition models each offering a rising increment in specification.

In terms of the Versys 1000 there are also two Edition models over and above the standard specification or the possibility of an owner creating their own machine identity from the official Kawasaki accessory range. The Versys 1000 Tourer sits proudly alongside the Versys Grand Tourer with each of the three model bases also available in one of these two options making a 1000cc class range of an amazing nine machines.

Colours for the Versys 650 in 2023 are Metallic Smoke Gold/Metallic Flat Spark Black/Metallic Spark Black or Candy Lime Green/Metallic Flat Spark Black/Metallic Spark Black and the new model will be available from January, with prices starting from:

Versys 650 – £8,249

Versys 650 Tourer – £9,049

Versys 650 Grand Tourer – £10,649

The 2023 Versys 1000 will be available from November in Metallic Matte Graphensteel Gray/Metallic Spark Black. Prices start from:

Versys 1000 – £10,879

Versys 1000 Tourer – £11,829

Versys 1000 Grand Tourer – £12,779

The Versys 1000 S will also be available from November in either Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Diablo Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black or Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Diablo Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black. Prices start from:

Versys 1000 S – £13,579

Versys 1000 S Tourer – £14,329

Versys 1000 S Grand Tourer – £15,279

Finally, the Versys 1000 SE comes in Emerald Blazed Green/Metallic Diablo Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black or Metallic Graphite Gray/Metallic Diablo Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black. Available from November, prices start from:

Versys 1000 SE – £15,569

Versys 1000 SE Tourer – £16,319

Versys 1000 SE Grand Tourer – £17,269

They say there is always strength in numbers and the 2023 Versys 650 and 1000 range proves that beyond doubt with a staggering twelve possible model editions to choose from. A vast and versatile 2023 range- if adventure calls then it must be the Versys from Kawasaki.

Checkout our dedicated Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News page Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News/

or head to the official Kawasaki Motorcycles UK website kawasaki.co.uk

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security