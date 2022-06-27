Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Vertu Honda Motorcycles Stockton has formed a partnership with Darlington’s MMT Motorcycle Training to help share the joy of motorcycle riding with learners in the Northeast.

The Preston Farm motorcycle dealership is providing MMT Motorcycle Training with two brand new Honda CB125F and two CB650R motorcycles, to enable learners to undertake both their training and their tests on, whilst also being taught roadcraft by experienced tutors who meet Honda School of Motorcycling standards.

Vertu Honda Motorcycles Stockton is offering an incentive to those who step up or pass their full motorcycle test with MMT Motorcycle Training, in association with Honda School of Motoring, in the form of a £500 voucher to use against the price of a new Honda motorcycle above 125cc.

Vertu Honda Motorcycles opened its Stockton dealership in July 2021, following a £350,000 investment to create a motorcycle showroom, clothing boutique, service centre and an outdoor social area, which frequently hosts bike meets and is a destination for motorcycle enthusiasts.

Martin Boagey, General Manager at Vertu Honda Motorcycles Stockton, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with MMT Motorcycle Training. It’s a very well-known and well-respected training establishment in Tees Valley, having taught tens of thousands of bike enthusiasts over the last 20 years.

“We want everyone to enjoy the freedom of the road safely and confidently, and this partnership delivers just that. Those who are progressing through their tests are doing so on the very best and newest motorcycles, and once they’ve gained their licence, there is a £500 incentive towards a new motorcycle.”

Mike Poad, Owner, and Chief Instructor at MMT Motorcycle Training, said: “I’m proud that Vertu Honda Motorcycles and MMT Motorcycle Training have been able to form this partnership. Honda is known as a high quality and reliable brand with a broad range for riders, and its training schools need to have a similar level of consistency and quality.

“Some training schools have battered old motorcycles for their learners to use, but this partnership means people training with MMT will be using the very latest and best models from Honda.

“I’m really happy that MMT Motorcycle Training and Vertu Honda Motorcycles Stockton are working together to help introduce more people to the joy of riding motorcycles.

“Gaining your motorcycle licence is not quick or easy, so having £500 discount on a new bike is a nice reward for those who pass. I wish it was an option back when I was learning!”

