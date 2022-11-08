Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Vespa celebrates an extraordinary project, which has been reinventing the future for ten years.

Vespa 946 10° Anniversario is a tribute to the trends of 2023, with a special dedicated colour.

Created in 2013 and continuing the legacy of a humanistic approach to design, in which the human figure is at the same time creator and focus of the creative idea, Vespa 946 has now been the archetype of Vespa for the coming generations. It’s a masterpiece of Italian craftsmanship that has now become a genuine collector’s item, taking shape in a dedicated production line, more like a haute couture atelier than a factory.

Ten years on, Vespa 946 makes its debut in the special 10° Anniversario outfit, with an exclusive dedicated colour that’s a modern take on a classic Vespa shade, green. In keeping with its role as trendsetter, Vespa 946 10° Anniversario sports a shade which is soft and velvety, but has a hint of acidity that makes it highly original. It’s no coincidence that this shade emerged as a trend in the Spring Summer 2023 fashion collections at the New York, London and Milan Fashion Weeks. The pearlescent colour appears pastel at first glance, but then gains depth with illumination.

All the details of Vespa 946 10° Anniversario are made with a refined burnished finish with warm hues, starting with the aluminium alloy split wheel rims, whose fins are intended as a reference to the historic drum brake that equipped the first Vespas. The wheel rim channel, on the other hand, is green to match the body. The double-upholstered saddle is black with burnished stitching, as are the hand grips, hand-sewn with needle and thread.

Vespa 946 10° Anniversario – The Technology

Tradition and innovation: Monocoque body made of sheet steel with aluminium elements: handlebar, saddle support, side panels, front mudguard, rear view mirror supports.

Maximum safety: 220 mm dual disc brake, ABS dual channel braking system, ASR traction electronic control system. Large 12″ wheels, aluminium alloy split rims.

Ecology and economy: 125 and 150 cc 3V engines, electronic injection, top-in-class fuel consumption and emissions reduction.

Technology and style: LED headlamp with heat dissipating system, LED tail light and turn indicators, full LCD multi-purpose dashboard.

