Vespa 946 Christian Dior: Birth Of A New Icon, An Ode To Joie De Vivre

Dior joins forces with Vespa to create an exclusive scooter and a range of matching accessories, celebrating the sunny-spirit and art of living of the two houses.

Founded in the same year, in 1946, the Italian brand and the Parisian couture house are linked by an unwavering desire to inspire a new, bright and creative vision of the world.

Today, more than ever, the Dior and Vespa collaboration reinvents this spirit of freedom, movement and expression that drives them.

Odyssey(s), style, dreams and Dolce Vita.

Out of this passionate dialogue, the Vespa 946 Christian Dior scooter comes to life, its monohull architecture and subtle graphic lines paying tribute to the heritage of the two houses. A symbol of refinement, this object of desire reflects their shared commitment to the excellence of savoir-faire and virtuoso art of detail.

A contemporary version of the iconic Vespa 946 – presented in 2012 in Milan and recognized for its elegant, streamlined curves and technological innovation – the new model was designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, Creative Director of Dior women’s collections. The scooter is made in Italy, adhering to the exacting standards, commitment and precision of a couture atelier.

Echoing the design of the saddle, a top case patterned with the Dior Oblique motif – designed by Marc Bohan in 1967 – is specially designed to be fixed on the luggage rack, adding a distinctive allure. A helmet adorned with the same iconic motif rounds out the unique range.

Symbols of escape to new horizons, these limited-edition creations will launch in spring 2021 in Dior boutiques around the world and subsequently in a selection of Piaggio Group’s Motoplex stores.