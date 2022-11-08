Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

An irreverent explosion of colours combines with the timeless lines of Primavera: introducing the new colour vibe special series.

An eclectic two-tone livery mixes with the black details and the exclusive Ottanio wheels, creating a play of unique contrasts

Vespa Primavera is the young and fresh soul of Vespa. It is simultaneously an icon and experimental, a model with timeless style yet still a trend setter. A citizen of the world that arrives at EICMA 2022 in an even more colourful and irreverent outfit.

Introducing the new Vespa Primavera Color Vibe, a special series and a tribute to the colourful and carefree Vespa universe. Vespa Primavera Color Vibe is characterised by a special two-tone livery: the body, available in the Arancio Color Vibe and Bianco Color Vibe shades, is matched with a footboard in Ottanio, a bold and decisive shade of turquoise.

An original contrasting colour “stain” which, outlined in black, runs diagonally across the entire body through the dedicated graphics on the sides of the front shield and side panels. The decorations of the typical steering cover on the front shield are also in Ottanio, as well as the exclusive wheel rims, made only for this version in a special glossy metallic finish.

Yet more proof of Vespa’s eclectic nature, the outfitting is completed by sporty black trim: the headlamp and taillight frames, the profile that runs along the front shield, the crest on the front mudguard, the front suspension spring and guard, the passenger grab handle, and the silencer cover. The saddle is black with anthracite stitching.

Vespa Primavera Color Vibe is available in the 50, 125, and 150 cc versions with the displacement indicated in orange on the side panels.

