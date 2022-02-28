Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

The experienced runners look to start their campaigns for the crown as an influx of new talent joins Moto3™

2021 was a milestone year for Moto3™, with a year-long battle ultimately won by a rookie sensation on the way to breaking some incredible records. But that was then and this is now, with said sensation now firmly Moto2™’s problem and the throne looking for a new name. The long road to deciding who will reign in 2022 begins now and it begins at Lusail International Circuit.

Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing), the 2021 runner up and rider with the most Moto3™ wins – six – will be keen to start off on a high. The Italian was fastest in testing too, and arrives with some serious momentum built in the latter half of last year. Sergio Garcia (Gavita GASGAS Aspar Team), who likewise challenged for the crown in 2021, has his eyes on a title campaign too, and he has four Moto3™ wins in his pocket. Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo), meanwhile, is one of the most seasoned frontrunners and he’ll be looking to hit back after a tougher season in 2021, with the year marred by some injury struggles on top of welcoming the fastest rookie teammate in history.

There are plenty more veterans and podium finishers too. John McPhee heads to Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max and Tatsuki Suzuki saddles up alongside Foggia at Leopard. Both have more than one victory and plenty of experience. Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) had a 2021 worthy of a springboard into an even better year, and Izan Guevara (Gavita GASGAS Aspar Team) took an impressive rookie year maiden win and, like Migno, remains in the same team. That could be important for continuity, but Xavier Artigas will be looking to prove that wrong as he moves to CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP, also with a rookie win under his belt from 2021. Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) will want more podiums and to attack the top step, and so will Ayumu Sasaki as the Japanese rider moves to Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max.

In terms of Lusail, there are two previous winners on the grid who’ll be glad of that extra shot of confidence that comes from good memories. One is Kaito Toba (CIP Green Power), and the other is Masia after his season opening victory last year. Foggia, meanwhile, had a tougher time of it across the two Grands Prix at Lusail last season: he crashed in Qatar and then started from pitlane in the Doha GP, unable to move through for points. Will that matter given the storming latter half of the season, and speed in testing, from which the Italian arrives?

Then there are the rookies, and this year there are a good few. 2021 FIM Moto3™ Junior World Champion Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo), runner up David Muñoz (BOE SKX), 2021 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup winner Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia), experienced junior runner Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team), Australian Joel Kelso (CIP Green Power), Brazilian Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI), Italian Matteo Bertelle (QJMotor Avintia Racing Team), Indonesian Mario Aji (Honda Team Asia) and the British duo at the all-new VisionTrack Racing Team: Scott Ogden and Joshua Whatley. However, Muñoz won’t be on track as yet due to his age and Gerard Riu will take over, and Furusato is suffering a broken ankle after a crash in testing. For the rest, that’s a small headtstart in the fight to take that coveted Rookie of the Year title… and it really will be so this season, with a packed list of debuting talent.

There’s also the return of Ana Carrasco (BOE SKX) to watch out for, who is far from a rookie but nevertheless facing a mountain to climb to get back in the Moto3™ groove. Not since 2015 has the first female solo motorcycle racing World Champion ridden in the lightweight class of Grand Prix racing, and she arrives with that 2018 WorldSSP300 title to her name but the challenge remains real. How will she get on a mammoth nine years since her rookie Moto3™ season?

Moto3™ head out first in Qatar, with lights out set for 15:00 (GMT +3) local time. Will it be Foggia, Masia, Garcia? A new name on the top step? We’ll start to see more of the picture in Free Practice, so tune in from 11:50 on Friday morning as the first session of the season gets us in gear.

TESTING: TOP 3

1 Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) – Honda – 1’46.990

2 Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) – Honda – +0.052

3 Izan Guevara (Gavita GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – +0.334

