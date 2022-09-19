Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

A whole host of the grid have never ridden the track, putting Sasaki, Suzuki and their fellow veterans in the spotlight.

Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) hammered home his advantage at MotorLand with another superb win, and it’s now a sizeable 33 point gap at the top as the paddock heads for Mobility Resort Motegi. But next it’s unchartered territory for the number 28 and his fellow fresh faces in the class, with the veterans looking to stamp some authority and two home heroes in particular lining up a win.

Guevara’s teammate Sergio Garcia will be the first looking to use experience to his advantage, closely followed by Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) as they both came away from Aragon almost empty handed. The likes of Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and John McPhee (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) will also want to make their previous knowledge pay. But the weekend will have all eyes on the home heroes as the grid returns to Japan, and two of them especially will want some home glory: Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) and Ayumu Sasaki (Sterillgarda Husqvarna Max).

Suzuki has hit some good podium form this season and will most definitely want to replicate that on home turf as a minimum, but it’s Sasaki who’s really on a roll. despite some bad luck and trouble, the number 71 is homing in on the Championship top three and arrives back on home turf as a Grand Prix winner and consistent podium finisher. Can he take another victory at Motegi?

Tune in at 12:00 (GMT +9) as the second race of the triple-header gets in gear, with plenty of questions to be answered at Motegi.

Moto3™ CHAMPIONSHIP: TOP 3

1 Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – 229

2 Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – 196

3 Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) – Honda – 171

