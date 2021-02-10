Lee Hardy Racing have today (Wednesday) announced that Ryan Vickers and Lewis Rollo will be competing for the team this season. This will be Vickers’ third consecutive season in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship whilst Rollo will contest the Pirelli National Superstock 1000cc series. Lee Hardy Racing have today (Wednesday) announced that Ryan Vickers and Lewis Rollo will be competing for the team this season. This will be Vickers’ third consecutive season in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship whilst Rollo will contest the Pirelli National Superstock 1000cc series.

2021 will be the fifth year of the association between Lee Hardy Racing and Kawasaki and although the team are yet to confirm their colour scheme for the season ahead, it’s sure to be another stunning design with recognisable colours. The official team announcement will be later this year where they will reveal the all-new 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR in both the Superbike and Superstock classes.

The Norfolk-based team have retained Vickers as the 2018 Pirelli National Superstock 600cc champion bids to build on his strongest season in the premier Superbike class in 2020, where he took a best result of fifth at Donington Park in addition to a number of other top ten finishes.

Rollo, meanwhile, joins the team off the back of his strongest season to date in the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship, ending the 2020 season in third place in the final standings after securing a victory and a further two podium finishes in the shortened campaign.

Vickers said: “I am really excited to be riding for the team again and it is amazing to be continuing our relationship for the third consecutive year. I really enjoy working with the team and I am excited to be involved with developing the new Kawasaki ZX10RR.”

“We have had some great results together as a team; last year we got a fifth place, my best result in the Superbike class. I am still learning the Superbike and I want to keep progressing this year. I have been working hard throughout the winter and will be more than ready come the first official test in April”.

Rollo said: “I am really pleased to announce that I will be joining Lee Hardy Racing and the team for the 2021 Superstock 1000 Championship. I have known Lee since I was 12-years old and have always followed the team’s progress. Last year I had an amazing season and I learnt a lot; I want to build on that this year and keep progressing.”

“This year stepping onto the Kawasaki, I’m hoping to take that next step forward and try to win the Championship before hopefully moving up to BSB with Lee Hardy Racing. I can’t wait to get started with the team and get out on the new 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR. I would like to say a huge thanks to the team for the opportunity and to all my sponsors for making this possible.”

Team Owner Lee Hardy commented: “The 2021 season looks set to be an exciting one for the team as we mark our eighth year in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship. Ryan remaining in the team means we have continuity, which is so important in racing, but at the same time we need consistency from him this season. We have already taken delivery of two of the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR machines and we are looking forward to debuting it on track.”

“In the Superstock class, we have Lewis joining the team. Lewis has really impressed me with his performances in the championship, especially last year, so we are excited to see what he can deliver on board the new Kawasaki. This is a class that the team first started out in and one which I have always had a passion for. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all of our team partners as we look ahead to the 25th anniversary season of Bennetts BSB.”

