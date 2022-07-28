Victor Steeman Fastest In Both Free Practice Sessions

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Steeman, the 2021 race winner at the Autodrom Most, set the pace on the opening day of the Prosecco DOC Czech Round.

Friday highlights – WorldSSP300

P1 – Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki)

Steeman lead both Free Practice session on Friday, setting a fastest time of 1’46.141 in the afternoon session.

“The day went very good. At the beginning, we had some problems with also a black flag, because of the fairing was going loose on the straight. But after that, we still managed to be first so that was really good. In FP2, I worked on my race pace. We tried something with the suspension, and everything worked. I think we are well prepared for tomorrow’s Superpole and Race 1. I believe we can repeat last year performance. The pace is very good. I have the feeling we can make a good race. Also, the new asphalt is great, especially in the first chicane. Last year it was a bit bumpy, and it was a bit tricky but now everything is fine, the track is very great.”

Local rider Petr Svoboda (Accolade Smrz Racing) concluded Friday in second place as he was 0.240s behind Steeman. Lennox Lehmann (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) was third for KTM in the combined result with a best time of 1’46.409. He finished only 0.268s away from the fastest time. Ruben Bijman (MTM Kawasaki) and Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) complete the top five.

To note:

The session was red flagged with just under 10 minutes to go following a crash for Inigo Iglesias (SMW Racing) at Turn 13 – the rider suffered a concussion and was deemed unfit.

Championship leader Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team) finished in seventh place, 0.626s behind Steeman. Second in the standings, Marc Garcia (Yamaha MS Racing) was eighth whilst Samuel Di Sora (Leader Team Flembbo) rounded out the top 15 in seventh position. He was not able to improve his time from the morning session, finishing more than one second behind Steeman’s best time.

WorldSSP300 action resumes on Saturday with the Tissot Superpole at 9:45 and Race 1 at 12:40.

WorldSSP300 Combined Results after FP2

1. Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki) 1’46.141s

2. Petr Svoboda (Accolade Smrz Racing) +0.240s

3. Lennox Lehmann (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) +0.268s

4. Ruben Bijman (MTM Kawasaki) +0.385s

5. Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) +0.425s

6. Kevin Sabatucci (Kawasaki GP Project) +0.550s

