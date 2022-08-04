Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The three frontrunners enjoyed a VIP visit to Triumph HQ in Hinckley on Thursday.

Before a return to action for the Moto2™ class at Silverstone, Championship leader Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) was joined by fellow frontrunner Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) and race winner Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) for a VIP visit to Triumph’s global HQ in Hinckley, close to Silverstone.

The three got to see where the 765cc triple engine powering Moto2™ was born and experience some highlights from the Factory Visitor Experience Museum, getting a tour through the marque’s 120 Year history and getting a peek at an engine on the dyno at maximum revs!

