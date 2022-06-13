Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

It was a true classic in Barcelona, with the top two going toe to toe… will the Sachsenring serve up more of the same?

In the latter stages of the Moto2™ showdown in Barcelona, it looked like it was going to be bow tie day. But it wasn’t to be as Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) was back on the top step after a stylish late attack to deny said bowtie wearer, Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40), and make the Spaniard wait. Last year though, Canet took second in Germany… so it looks like another shot at that maiden Moto2™ win.

After a tougher run at times though, Vietti will be happy to have been back setting the pace and reasserting his authority in the standings. Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), in turn, had a tougher race as the likes of Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Jake Dixon (GASGAS Aspar Team) were in the battle to complete the podium… can the Japanese rider fight back?

Home hero Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP), meanwhile, is on a solid run of speed with some consistent top fives in 2022, just missing that podium. Can he challenge for it on home soil? We’ll find out as the lights go out for Moto2™ at the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland at 12:20 (GMT +2)!

Moto2™ CHAMPIONSHIP: TOP 3

1 Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) – Kalex – 133

2 Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) – Kalex – 117

3 Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) – Kalex – 109

