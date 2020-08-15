Vinales Defies The Odds To Take Pole In Enemy TerritoryYamaha hadn’t been on pole at the Red Bull Ring since the track returned to the calendar… until 2020, with Viñales heading a front row covered by less than a tenth.

For most people, a tenth of a second isn’t even the blink of an eye, but in MotoGP™ it can decide a lot. And in the myWorld Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich, even less that that covers the three riders on the front row of the grid, with Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP’s Maverick Viñales set to start from pole. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) kept him honest in second, with Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Petronas Yamaha SRT) completing the front row – just 0.087 off Viñales. The entire top 12 were covered by half a second, which is the closest we’ve witnessed since 2007.

In Q1 it was Brno podium finisher Johann Zarco (Esponsorama Racing) who came out on top and moved through, ahead of and alongside a jubilant Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) after the Italian had missed the cut in the morning. Somehow though, there was a maybe even bigger talking point in the session – with Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) getting into some serious beef. They both just missed the cut too and will start P13 and P14 respectively, next to each other on the grid…

Once Q2 kicked off though, it was all eyes on Viñales as he came flying out the blocks first, before Quartararo then took over at the summit by a tenth. Soon enough, however, there were red sectors flashing up all over the timing screens, with the field all bang on the money from the off. Miller went P3 before Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Tech3), Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) then all exchanged the provisional third, but the Australian took it back as Viñales also truck back against Quartararo at the top.

That lap for the factory Yamaha rider got cancelled, however, and it was suddenly Quartararo back in the driving seat. Viñales wasn’t done there though, and the Spaniard went even quicker to set a 1:23.694 to take over at the top again, this time hanging onto it. Pol Espargaro then shot up to P5, just two tenths adrift, with Mir going third again. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) slotted into P6 at the end of the first runs, and Quartararo managed to closed the gap to Viñales as the dust settled – briefly – and some fresh rubber went in.

The lull in activity didn’t last long, and the hills were soon alive with the sound of MotoGP™ machines once again. The times were about to get even quicker, too. ‘Top Gun’ Viñales improved his time to move the goalposts, with Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) then going P3 to make it a provisional Yamaha 1-2-3 in Austria. Dovizioso was about to remind everyone of his stellar pace at the Red Bull Ring though, the Italian taking P1 away from Viñales for provisional pole… but it still wasn’t done.

2017 and 2019 race winner Dovizioso didn’t stay at the top for long. Viñales, following Mir, went back to the top of the timesheets to go over a tenth clear of the field as he bounces back in style from a tough race in Brno, and despite some red sectors for the likes of Dovizioso and Pol Espargaro, no one could quite manage to overhaul that lap. That makes Viñales the first premier class polesitter for Yamaha in Austria since Christian Sarron at the Salzburgring in 1988… not bad going at a traditionally tougher track for the Iwata marque!

Pol Espargaro’s initial threat to Viñales became a provisional third, but Dovi – after getting shuffled down by the KTM rider and Quartararo – hit back to push ‘Polyccio’ back off the front row himself. Was anyone going to be able to get amongst it in the final few seconds? You bet.

It was a Pol Espargaro and Jack Miller last chance dash at the end, and the Spaniard couldn’t improve but the Australian certainly did. It wasn’t quite enough for pole but the number 43’s final push split the Yamahas and sees Miller start second behind Viñales, with the ‘holeshot device’ primed, just ahead of Quartararo…

Dovizioso will head up Row 2 just after he announced he will be leaving Ducati at the end of the season, with the Italian veteran and two-time Austrian GP winner not losing a grain of focus as he prepares to push for a third victory. Pol Espargaro lines up fifth and is another, like Dovizioso, who seems to have some serious race pace… they will certainly be hoping they can bypass the likes of Viñales, Miller and Quartararo in the early stages. Joan Mir starts sixth after an impressive Q2 for the Spaniard, edging out Brno podium finisher Morbidelli.

The number 21 Yamaha heads up the third row ahead of Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar), with Czech GP poleman Zarco with more work to do on Sunday in Austria if he’s to grab a repeat podium finish. It’s ninth for the Frenchman, who finishes 0.044 ahead of Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu). Oliveira briefly owned a provisional front row place but will start 11th, just 0.489 from pole, with Q1 graduate Valentino Rossi ending Q2 in 12th… despite finishing only 0.545 off his teammate’s time. It is, after all, the closest top 12 in over a decade.

That’s it from Saturday, with only half a second covering the Q2 field and even more stories down the order. Czech GP winner Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) will start 17th as the last KTM rider, with fellow rookie Iker Lecuona (Red Bull KTM Tech3) starting just ahead of him. Ahead of that, meanwhile, Row 5 is jam-packed with experience, speed and that small slice of beef with Petrucci and Aleix Espargaro joined by Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol).

Got your breath back yet? Viñales grabbed the bull by the horns on Saturday at the Red Bull Ring, but who will come out the fight on top on Sunday? And what will the skies look like as race day dawns? Find out if the Ducati dominance in Spielberg will come to an end at 14:00 local time (GMT+2)!

MotoGP™ front row
1 Maverick Viñales – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – Yamaha – 1:23.450
2 Jack Miller* – Pramac Racing – Ducati – +0.068
3 Fabio Quartararo* – Petronas Yamaha SRT – Yamaha – +0.087
*Independent Team riders

Maverick Viñales: “I’m really happy because the objective was the front row but suddenly I felt an incredible feeling with the bike, also in FP4 from this morning we’ve made a really big improvement, the team has done a really good job. We need to try to understand for tomorrow’s race what will be the best tyre but the bike is working fantastic, very different to Brno. So I’m very happy and enthusiastic and we know on one lap we’re very fast.”

Biker T-Shirts UK - Check out their wesbite by clicking here

Biker T-Shirts 

For More Info

For More Info

For More Info

For More Info

Right Now on eBay
Suzuki VS1400 Intruder bobber chopper custom Harley front end
Suzuki VS1400 Intruder bobber chopper custom Harley front end
£2850.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 27d 20h

Honda 1985 CB 450sc nighthawk motorcycle.
Honda 1985 CB 450sc nighthawk motorcycle.
£1350.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 9d 20h

2019 Mutt Mongrel Fat Sabbath Edition *Very Low Mileage *
2019 Mutt Mongrel Fat Sabbath Edition *Very Low Mileage *
£2395.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 27d 20h

Yamaha YQ Aerox 50cc
Yamaha YQ Aerox 50cc
£1250.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 27d 20h

Honda CRF250L only 845miles!! Fantastic Condition!!
Honda CRF250L only 845miles!! Fantastic Condition!!
£3650.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 27d 20h

Vespa 70th anniversary
Vespa 70th anniversary
£1500.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 6d 20h

Ossa mar 250
Ossa mar 250
£3500.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 6d 20h

Yamaha dtr 125 spares or repairs
Yamaha dtr 125 spares or repairs
£850.00
Buy it Now
Ends in 6d 20h

Suzuki Bandit 1200 Mk1 1999
Suzuki Bandit 1200 Mk1 1999
£2150.00
 
(0 bids)

Buy it Now
for £3100.00

Ends in 6d 20h

Suzuki RV125 Van Van custom streetfighter cafe racer
Suzuki RV125 Van Van custom streetfighter cafe racer
£0.99
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 6d 20h

honda vt 400 project
honda vt 400 project
£350.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 6d 19h

Suzuki gsx1250fa 2010 abs model Full Luggage
Suzuki gsx1250fa 2010 abs model Full Luggage
£3400.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 27d 19h

Honda Sky SGX 50th anniversary edition
Honda Sky SGX 50th anniversary edition
£99.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 6d 19h

matchless g80s
matchless g80s
£3250.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 6d 19h

red and white honda africa twin
red and white honda africa twin
£7000.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 9d 19h

SACHS SFM ZZ 125 supermoto road legal - 2014 PROJECT NOT Yamaha 125cc supermoto
SACHS SFM ZZ 125 supermoto road legal - 2014 PROJECT NOT Yamaha 125cc supermoto
£22.00
 
(2 bids)

Ends in 9d 19h

Honda cbr1000rr fireblade 2005 fhsh low miles
Honda cbr1000rr fireblade 2005 fhsh low miles
£3000.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 6d 19h

2004 BMW R1150 R **Only 20000 miles and Full Service History**Genuine NON ABS**
2004 BMW R1150 R **Only 20000 miles and Full Service History**Genuine NON ABS**
£2850.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 27d 19h

Honda CBR1000RR FIREBLADE SP
Honda CBR1000RR FIREBLADE SP
£12950.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 9d 19h

Kawasaki GTR 1000 Trike
Kawasaki GTR 1000 Trike
£2250.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 6d 19h

Yamaha virago 535 bobber . 12 months mot . No advisories Excellent runner . Sou
Yamaha virago 535 bobber . 12 months mot . No advisories Excellent runner . Sou
£1300.00
Buy it Now or Best Offer
Ends in 6d 19h

Husqvarna FE250 2016 4 Stroke Road Legal Same as KTM 250
£4500.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 27d 19h

Vespa GS150 1961 Scooter
Vespa GS150 1961 Scooter
£7000.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 6d 19h

DUCATI HYPERSTRADA ABS 821 2015
DUCATI HYPERSTRADA ABS 821 2015
£5450.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 27d 19h

TRIUMPH TROPHY 900
TRIUMPH TROPHY 900
£500.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 6d 19h

CLASSIC HONDA PC50 1976 MOPED 6K V5 RUNS 4 STROKE PEDAL&POP RESTORATION PROJECT
CLASSIC HONDA PC50 1976 MOPED 6K V5 RUNS 4 STROKE PEDAL&POP RESTORATION PROJECT
£0.99
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 4d 19h

Suzuki GSXR 1000 L1 - 2011 - 11 Plate - 9,780 Miles - Bespoke Colour Scheme
Suzuki GSXR 1000 L1 - 2011 - 11 Plate - 9,780 Miles - Bespoke Colour Scheme
£6494.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 27d 19h

W@W DANNYS KTM SXF 250 2020 SXF250 20 250 SXF MAY PX MX BIKE L@@K
W@W DANNYS KTM SXF 250 2020 SXF250 20 250 SXF MAY PX MX BIKE L@@K
£5595.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 30d 19h

Kawasaki ZX9r C1 1998 Low Miles
Kawasaki ZX9r C1 1998 Low Miles
£1250.00
 
(0 bids)

Buy it Now
for £1750.00

Ends in 6d 19h

KTM Duke 2 640 lc4
KTM Duke 2 640 lc4
£1900.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 9d 19h

YAMAHA DRAGSTAR XVS 535
YAMAHA DRAGSTAR XVS 535
£1500.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 4d 19h

Triumph daytona 1000 sport
Triumph daytona 1000 sport
£0.99
 
(1 bid)

Ends in 6d 19h

DUCATI 1198S
DUCATI 1198S
£8800.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 6d 19h

2001 Hartford Legion Military-style Custom 125
2001 Hartford Legion Military-style Custom 125
£500.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 6d 19h

Yamaha YQ Aerox 50cc
Yamaha YQ Aerox 50cc
£1000.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 27d 19h

Yamaha R1
Yamaha R1
£0.99
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 4d 19h

TRIUMPH BONNEVILLE AMERICA
TRIUMPH BONNEVILLE AMERICA
Shop: YOULES MOTORCYCLES
£4499.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 30d 19h

Triumph Speed Triple 1050
Triumph Speed Triple 1050
Shop: YOULES MOTORCYCLES
£4499.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 30d 19h

TRIUMPH TIGER 1200 XRT
TRIUMPH TIGER 1200 XRT
Shop: YOULES MOTORCYCLES
£11999.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 30d 19h

Honda Africa Twin
Honda Africa Twin
Shop: YOULES MOTORCYCLES
£8499.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 30d 19h

Oset 24r racing adult battery electric trials bike
Oset 24r racing adult battery electric trials bike
£2400.00
Buy it Now or Best Offer
Ends in 6d 19h

Honda super blackbird
Honda super blackbird
£3850.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 27d 19h

STREET TRIPLE R 765
STREET TRIPLE R 765
Shop: YOULES MOTORCYCLES
£8499.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 30d 19h

Kawasaki ZZR1400 2007 - All Keys, All Books, Yoshimura Exhausts
Kawasaki ZZR1400 2007 - All Keys, All Books, Yoshimura Exhausts
£4999.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 30d 19h

Honda NC700 XD-C 2013 - Low Mileage, Luggage, Top Box, Heated Grips
Honda NC700 XD-C 2013 - Low Mileage, Luggage, Top Box, Heated Grips
£4870.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 30d 19h

Suzuki Burgman 400 Scooter
Suzuki Burgman 400 Scooter
£750.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 6d 19h

Honda Fireblade RR 929cc
Honda Fireblade RR 929cc
£1999.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 9d 19h

2019 Honda MSX 125 A-J Just Serviced and only 1100 miles!!
2019 Honda MSX 125 A-J Just Serviced and only 1100 miles!!
£2850.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 27d 19h

Honda CB650 FA-E 2016 - All Keys/Books, Datatag, Black Widow Exhaust
Honda CB650 FA-E 2016 - All Keys/Books, Datatag, Black Widow Exhaust
£3499.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 30d 19h

2003 Piaggio Vespa ET4 50cc Moped. Learner Legal, just 14k Miles
2003 Piaggio Vespa ET4 50cc Moped. Learner Legal, just 14k Miles
£400.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 6d 19h

Honda CB100n
Honda CB100n
£700.00
 
(0 bids)

Buy it Now
for £1000.00

Ends in 6d 19h

Triumph Bonneville America 865 Black Chrome
Triumph Bonneville America 865 Black Chrome
£3500.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 6d 19h

Yamaha XJR1300
Yamaha XJR1300
£3500.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 9d 19h

1971 Honda 350cc
1971 Honda 350cc
£1400.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 27d 19h

2008 Suzuki GSX650 K8 ONLY 16459 MILES 1 MATURE OWNER SINCE 2010 821 JUST SPENT
2008 Suzuki GSX650 K8 ONLY 16459 MILES 1 MATURE OWNER SINCE 2010 821 JUST SPENT
£2994.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 30d 19h

harley davidson sportster 883c low mileage
harley davidson sportster 883c low mileage
£3800.00
Buy it Now or Best Offer
Ends in 6d 19h

LEXMOTO CHIEFTON 125
LEXMOTO CHIEFTON 125
£0.99
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 6d 19h

honda cb1300 in excellent conditon may swap px
honda cb1300 in excellent conditon may swap px
£3600.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 27d 19h

Triumph sprint
Triumph sprint
£3300.00
Buy it Now
Ends in 6d 19h

2011 Triumph Tiger 800
2011 Triumph Tiger 800
£4200.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 27d 19h

Red Ducati 848 Evo + Akrapovic Carbon Exhaust + Tail Tidy LOW Miles
Red Ducati 848 Evo + Akrapovic Carbon Exhaust + Tail Tidy LOW Miles
£6200.00
 
(0 bids)

Buy it Now
for £6995.00

Ends in 6d 19h

BMW R1200GS Adventure
BMW R1200GS Adventure
£3.20
 
(2 bids)

Ends in 6d 19h

Yamaha raptor 700r road legal (one of if not the cleanest on eBay)
Yamaha raptor 700r road legal (one of if not the cleanest on eBay)
£0.99
 
(2 bids)

Ends in 4d 19h

Yamaha MT09 SP 2019 - Low Mileage (1900 miles), 1 Owner
Yamaha MT09 SP 2019 - Low Mileage (1900 miles), 1 Owner
£7600.00
Buy it Now or Best Offer
Ends in 9d 19h

Immaculate Suzuki DRZ 400S Completely Original Only 1470 miles
Immaculate Suzuki DRZ 400S Completely Original Only 1470 miles
£4499.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 27d 19h

Tiger 800 2014 - Low Miles - Lots of Extras (ABS)
Tiger 800 2014 - Low Miles - Lots of Extras (ABS)
£5000.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 6d 19h

SUZUKI GT50 1979 BARRY SHEENE RACE BIKE REPLICA CLASSIC 2 STROKE
SUZUKI GT50 1979 BARRY SHEENE RACE BIKE REPLICA CLASSIC 2 STROKE
£2495.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 27d 19h

M2R pit bike 160cc
M2R pit bike 160cc
£750.00
Buy it Now
Ends in 6d 19h

Honda CBR600F 1999
Honda CBR600F 1999
£1950.00
Buy it Now
Ends in 6d 19h

2002 Vespa PX200 E
2002 Vespa PX200 E
£1900.00
 
(1 bid)

Ends in 6d 19h

YAMAHA R5 350 [RD350] 1972 IMMACULATE CLASSIC MOTORCYCLE
YAMAHA R5 350 [RD350] 1972 IMMACULATE CLASSIC MOTORCYCLE
£2501.00
 
(17 bids)

Ends in 2d 19h

Kawasaki zx9r
Kawasaki zx9r
£3000.00
Buy it Now or Best Offer
Ends in 6d 19h

1980 JDM Honda CD125T. 125cc classic motorcycle. very low mileage.
1980 JDM Honda CD125T. 125cc classic motorcycle. very low mileage.
£1895.00
Buy it Now or Best Offer
Ends in 6d 19h

Seeley BSA Gold Star, G50,Triumph Norton Twin, Project, Barn Find
Seeley BSA Gold Star, G50,Triumph Norton Twin, Project, Barn Find
£721.00
 
(3 bids)

Ends in 6d 19h

Kawasaki zx7r P7 2002
Kawasaki zx7r P7 2002
£2150.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 6d 19h

Yamaha YBR 125 Low Mileage and Long MOT
Yamaha YBR 125 Low Mileage and Long MOT
£670.00
 
(3 bids)

Ends in 6d 19h

Original yamaha r1 4xv model, lightly dropped not recorded
Original yamaha r1 4xv model, lightly dropped not recorded
£1600.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 6d 19h

Yamaha YBR 125 (2009)
Yamaha YBR 125 (2009)
£500.00
 
(1 bid)

Ends in 6d 19h

peugeot horse box equertreak  2015 fsh mot till 28 02 21 good tyres low milage
peugeot horse box equertreak  2015 fsh mot till 28 02 21 good tyres low milage
£25000.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 27d 19h

CB1300 CBR1100 BLACKBIRD
CB1300 CBR1100 BLACKBIRD
£3400.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 27d 19h

Honda Motorbike Varadero
Honda Motorbike Varadero
£1200.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 6d 18h

KTM 690 SM Supermoto
KTM 690 SM Supermoto
£3300.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 6d 18h

suzuki rl 250 trials bike 1974
suzuki rl 250 trials bike 1974
£1700.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 27d 18h

honda cb900f project/spares or repairs
honda cb900f project/spares or repairs
£2750.00
Buy it Now or Best Offer
Ends in 6d 18h

GSXR 1100 HUC Chopper Wormburner MOT March project
GSXR 1100 HUC Chopper Wormburner MOT March project
£1495.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 27d 18h

Suzuki hayabusa
Suzuki hayabusa
£4200.00
Buy it Now
Ends in 6d 18h

Harley Davidson 2003 Deuce
Harley Davidson 2003 Deuce
£8995.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 27d 18h

RIEJU RS3 125 NKD STOLEN RECOVERED 66 PLATE (NOT YAMAHA MT/YZF 125)
RIEJU RS3 125 NKD STOLEN RECOVERED 66 PLATE (NOT YAMAHA MT/YZF 125)
£0.99
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 9d 18h

Honda crf 450 2014 motocross scrambler off road
Honda crf 450 2014 motocross scrambler off road
£2500.00
 
(0 bids)

Buy it Now
for £3500.00

Ends in 6d 18h

APRILIA Leonardo 125 4 stroke SCOOTER AUTOMATIC 125cc moped 1996 PROJECT SOR
APRILIA Leonardo 125 4 stroke SCOOTER AUTOMATIC 125cc moped 1996 PROJECT SOR
£50.00
 
(0 bids)

Buy it Now
for £300.00

Ends in 9d 18h

Suzuki Bandit 1200 2002 K series Project Bike cat C registered Spares or repair
Suzuki Bandit 1200 2002 K series Project Bike cat C registered Spares or repair
£1195.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 27d 18h

2002 kx125 nice spec
2002 kx125 nice spec
£2600.00
Buy it Now
Ends in 9d 18h

1981 Triumph Bonneville T140e
1981 Triumph Bonneville T140e
£5800.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 27d 18h

HONDA CB 500 FOUR
HONDA CB 500 FOUR
£3500.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 6d 18h

Honda GL
Honda GL
£1499.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 30d 18h

Hyosung GT 650 COMET
Hyosung GT 650 COMET
£1299.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 30d 18h

Kawasaki z125 low mileage
Kawasaki z125 low mileage
£2399.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 30d 18h

Yamaha yzf r125 low mileage
Yamaha yzf r125 low mileage
£1899.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 30d 18h

Piaggio Vespa GT 200 low mileage
Piaggio Vespa GT 200 low mileage
£999.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 30d 18h

Piaggio Typhoon 50 2 stroke
Piaggio Typhoon 50 2 stroke
£899.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 30d 18h

cachebuster

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR