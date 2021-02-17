For the 2021 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship season, the newly formed Viñales Racing Team will be a Yamaha Supported WorldSSP300 Team, fielding young talents Kevin Sabatucci and Dean Berta Viñales.

The Spanish outfit was created by Ángel Viñales, father of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team rider Maverick Viñales, and will be running a pair of R3 GYTR-kitted bikes. Their commitment to helping young riders on their first steps towards the pinnacle of motorcycle racing is shared by Yamaha Motor Europe, and the team will now benefit from official support.

Italian youngster Sabatucci is no stranger to the Yamaha family, having raced in the 2019 WorldSSP300 championship with support from the bLU cRU program. The year prior, the 21-year-old took a podium on his debut at Imola, riding a R3 GYTR-kitted bike, with his first victory coming at Donington Park in 2019. Last year, the 21-year-old was a consistent front-runner and scored eight points finishes in WorldSSP300.

For Berta Viñales, Maverick’s cousin, this marks his first foray into the WorldSSP300 championship, having contested the European Talent Cup in 2019 and 2020, where he took a best result of 13th last year in Estoril. The Spaniard will be just 15 years-old when the season gets underway and has already impressed in Spanish national championships during his junior career so far.

Kevin Sabatucci

Viñales Racing Yamaha Supported WorldSSP300 Team

“The team approached me in December and it didn’t take long for us to get everything agreed. They are confident in my potential and that’s all I needed to know before getting started. I knew Angel Viñales wanted to build a good project and I believe we have a good starting point. To be honest, I prefer not to have any specific targets for me or the team, just to focus on myself and to be in the best form possible to start the season. My one and only target is to give my best, build a good relationship with the team and then we will see what happens. I know the team is working hard at the workshop to build the 2021 bike and honestly I can’t wait to test it. When I trained with the Viñales family, their advice was so important. Angel told me some things and I will try to improve them, especially about being fast riding alone, which is something that can help me a lot in qualifying, my biggest problem in the past. I’m working on that with the help of all the team and I’m confident I can improve my skills for the start of the season.”

Dean Berta Viñales

Viñales Racing Yamaha Supported WorldSSP300 Team

“This year I’ve been given the opportunity to be with the Viñales Racing Yamaha Supported WorldSSP300 Team and we’re excited, very happy and looking forward to getting started as soon as possible. I am very grateful for the opportunity the team have given me to take part in the WorldSSP300 championship. We are slowly fulfilling our dreams. I’m sure together we will do a good job. I am looking forward to start working together with the team and my teammate. I must thank my family and sponsors greatly for their help and trust they are placing in me.”

Ángel Viñales – Team Manager

Viñales Racing Yamaha Supported WorldSSP300 Team

“We needed a rider in the team with the experience that we lack in the rest of this championship so we could adapt more easily. Kevin is definitely a born winner, a committed rider and hardworking. I hope he feels really happy with the team and can bring out all the potential on track. Not to put pressure on him, but I wish to see a lot of finishes on the podium. It’s a pride for me to be able to count on Dean in the team. He deserves this opportunity so much, he is a great talent, and he will finally be able to show it. I want him to learn, have fun, evolve, and work hard to celebrate together all the successes he will definitely reap. Also, getting Yamaha support means everything for me and the team. It’s our first year in the WorldSBK paddock and to be handed this opportunity is more than a dream come true, we are really happy and excited for that. This comes while Maverick is also entering his fifth season as a Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team Rider, so it’s amazing for us. Thanks to the Yamaha family for putting their trust in us.”

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here