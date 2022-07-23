Vincents Dominate At H&h Classics Bike & Scooter Sale

1976 Kawasaki KH 500 “KH Five” This stunning machine is one of just three built and confirmed by the world-famous Allen Millyard sold for £47,150. Built for one of his dear friends and made into an 850/5 in 2005 and known as the KH FIVE, like most of Allen’s specials they use his signature technique of adding an extra cylinder (or two).The other two KH Fives are in the United States This well-known machine has been seen and displayed in multiple magazines, shows and Facebook groups. Allen Millyard built this 850cc five-cylinder bike in 2005 from a pair of Kawasaki KH500 triple engines. The crankcases were cut by hacksaw into sections and welded back together as a five-cylinder crankcase. He stripped down two triple crankshafts and reassembled them as one five-cylinder crankshaft, at 1-5-2-4-3 interval. The gearbox output shaft was extended to allow the engine to be fitted centrally in the frame. The engine was then ready for assembly with one centre cylinder, two left-hand cylinders, and two right-hand cylinders. The oiling system was modified by joining a pair of three-cylinder oil pumps together.