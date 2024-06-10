Vintage style, modern spectacle: MotoGP celebrates 75 at Silverstone

The world’s most exciting sport will give fans a retro weekend to remember – all revealed live in the MotoGP™ 75th Anniversary Special at 14:00 on Thursday at the British GP.

MotoGP™ celebrates its 75th anniversary throughout 2024 and the festivities are set to kick up a gear at the Monster Energy British Grand Prix. For the first time in the sport’s 75-year history, every bike and rider on the grid will race with a special, one-off livery at Silverstone – and all with a touch of retro style.

Taking inspiration from any chapter in their unique histories, the 11 teams on the grid – including the five factories – will each race with their own special edition, vintage paintwork. What’s more, fans can see each and every one of them revealed LIVE in a special event during the Day of Champions pitlane walk at 14:00 LT on Thursday at the British GP.

There, every bike will be unveiled in the pitlane in front of the crowd, all of whom can see the event free of charge if they have a special Day of Champions Thursday paddock ticket. This retro revolution will also be televised, with a one-hour MotoGP™ 75th Anniversary Special programme set to showcase the styles and colours of each team before history is made as they take to the track.

MotoGP™ has never seen every bike and rider on the grid roll out in special liveries during one single weekend, so history will be made at Silverstone. That’s also just the start, with many of the sport’s partners ready to go retro, from the BMW M Safety Car to podium celebrations, vintage exhibitions and more.

Join us for the Monster Energy British Grand Prix from the 2nd to the 4th of August as the world’s most exciting sport gets back in gear after summer break for the second half of a history-making season – rolling out in vintage style for a very modern spectacle.

Two Wheels for Life is the official charity of MotoGP™, raising funds to ensure vulnerable people in Malawi, Lesotho, The Gambia and Nigeria can access life-saving vital health care, no matter how far from a health centre they live. The local-led programmes they support, working with partner organisation Riders for Health, use reliable transport systems to ensure health workers can reach rural communities. The Day of Champions, held every year on the Thursday of the British GP, is Two Wheels’ flagship event. It boasts a packed day of entertainment including their stage show and world-renowned auction, featuring every MotoGP™ rider on the grid. Fans can also buy special Day of Champions paddock pass tickets for unrivalled access throughout Thursday afternoon. In 2024, that will include the chance to watch the MotoGP™ 75th Anniversary Special and see the vintage liveries unveiled live in pitlane – they’re limited so make sure you get your ticket now!

