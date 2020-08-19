Viofo Introduces Its Dual Lens Mt1 Motorcycle Dash CameraWith 170° wide angle and dual Sony Starvis sensors delivering 1080p at 30 fps, the MT1 delivers amazing video quality to protect in the event of an accident.

Innovative dash cam manufacturer, VIOFO, is today pleased to announce that its MT1 dual-channel motorcycle dash camera is now available. The versatile and rugged action camera system includes Sony Starvis sensors, dual-lens 1080p, remote control, Wi-Fi, GPS logger, G-sensor, super capacitor, loop recording, IP66 waterproof rating and more. The MT1 is available from Amazon UK for £229.95 and Amazon for $299.90.

Specially designed for motorcycles, the VIOFO MT1 is a dual-channel camera which allows for front and rear road recording at Full HD 1080P video resolution with Sony Starvis image sensors. Both lenses have a 170° wide angle which makes it possible to cover multiple lanes and capture more details than ever before, resulting in super sharp image quality and a crystal-clear video. In addition to the wide dynamic range (WDR) technology, the motorcycle dash camera delivers outstanding night vision footage even in low light. The device is also dust and water proof to an IP66 rating, meaning riders can use in all weather conditions without concern.

Slide background

The MT1 uses loop recording where the oldest footage is overwritten by the newest when the memory card fills up, but will not overwrite any accident-related files thanks to the built-in G-sensor that locks and protects such footage automatically when the dash cam detects a sudden shake or collision. There is also an option to begin manual recording in an emergency using the remote control which can be mounted in an easily accessible position to save full evidence. The remote control also lets riders control the Wi-Fi connection and includes a microphone to record important audio. The MT1 includes a 32GB microSD memory card, however memory can be expanded up to 256GB if required

Thanks to its GPS Logger, the MT1 can record the speed, route data and time (synchronised with GPS time) in the video file allowing viewers to display these data on playback. The device uses a super high-quality capacitor to ensure a more stable power and longer lifetime with excellent performance in harsh climate from -10°C to 65°C.The included power cable also includes ACC function to detect when the ignition is turned on and off automatically.

The MT1 features built-in Wi-Fi connectivity which together with the intuitive VIOFO app, allows users to easily and instantly view the real-time recording, manage files and change settings using their phone.

The box includes:

Pricing

The MT1 is available from Amazon UK for £229.95 and Amazon for $299.90.

Biker T-Shirts UK - Check out their wesbite by clicking here

Biker T-Shirts 

For More Info

For More Info

For More Info

For More Info

Right Now on eBay
Triumph ST1050 Sprint 2005
Triumph ST1050 Sprint 2005
£1250.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 4d 22h

Suzuki RGV 250 L
Suzuki RGV 250 L
£4800.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 27d 21h

2004 KAWASAKI ZX10R 6444 MILES 1 KEEPER WILL ACCEPT CREDIT CARD VIA PAYPAL
2004 KAWASAKI ZX10R 6444 MILES 1 KEEPER WILL ACCEPT CREDIT CARD VIA PAYPAL
£4995.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 27d 21h

VESPA 150 SUPER
VESPA 150 SUPER
£500.00
 
(0 bids)

Buy it Now
for £3900.00

Ends in 6d 21h

KTM EXC-F 250 Six Days Enduro
KTM EXC-F 250 Six Days Enduro
Shop: MICK BERRILL MOTORCYCLES
£2599.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 30d 21h

Kawasaki Z900RS CLFB, Candytone Green, 341 Miles
Shop: JWG motorcycle helmets and clothing
£9699.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 30d 21h

Yamaha MT-03, Stunning Grey/Orange, A2 Compliant
Yamaha MT-03, Stunning Grey/Orange, A2 Compliant
Shop: JWG motorcycle helmets and clothing
£3799.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 30d 21h

50cc scooter
50cc scooter
£117.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 6d 21h

SUZUKI GSX750F KATANA 1YR MOT & HISTORY VERY CLEAN STANDARD BIKE 24K MLS CHEAP!
SUZUKI GSX750F KATANA 1YR MOT & HISTORY VERY CLEAN STANDARD BIKE 24K MLS CHEAP!
£0.99
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 6d 21h

Harley Davidson Ironhead Sportster 1000cc
Harley Davidson Ironhead Sportster 1000cc
£3500.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 9d 21h

1/1 Harley Davidson 96 1200 Custom Classic Vintage Bobber - Chopper - Cafe Racer
1/1 Harley Davidson 96 1200 Custom Classic Vintage Bobber - Chopper - Cafe Racer
£10500.00
Buy it Now
Ends in 9d 21h

HERALD MAVERICK 125, Black, 120 miles, 2020,
HERALD MAVERICK 125, Black, 120 miles, 2020,
Shop: normanbirchbikes
£1995.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 30d 21h

BSA BANTAM 175cc 1961 : Hasn't been used for 25yrs but kept warm, dry & in VGC !
BSA BANTAM 175cc 1961 : Hasn't been used for 25yrs but kept warm, dry & in VGC !
£2550.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 9d 21h

Yamaha YZ250 2 stroke 2003
Yamaha YZ250 2 stroke 2003
£2800.00
Buy it Now or Best Offer
Ends in 6d 21h

1986 Yamaha XT 600 Tenere classic kick/electric start
1986 Yamaha XT 600 Tenere classic kick/electric start
£3750.00
Buy it Now or Best Offer
Ends in 9d 21h

Kx 85 2018 Big wheel
Kx 85 2018 Big wheel
£2900.00
 
(0 bids)

Buy it Now
for £3500.00

Ends in 4d 21h

Kawasaki ZR750S
Kawasaki ZR750S
£3100.00
 
(0 bids)

Ends in 6d 21h

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 fully loaded massive saving on new!
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 fully loaded massive saving on new!
£5399.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 30d 21h

KTM 690 Duke - R low miles great condition, map modes Akro 2015
KTM 690 Duke - R low miles great condition, map modes Akro 2015
£6299.00
 
Classified Ad

Ends in 30d 21h

HONDA CB 750 / 4 FOUR SOHC F2 1978 MOTORCYCLE
HONDA CB 750 / 4 FOUR SOHC F2 1978 MOTORCYCLE
£0.99
 
(1 bid)

Ends in 6d 21h

cachebuster

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR