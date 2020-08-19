With 170° wide angle and dual Sony Starvis sensors delivering 1080p at 30 fps, the MT1 delivers amazing video quality to protect in the event of an accident.

Innovative dash cam manufacturer, VIOFO, is today pleased to announce that its MT1 dual-channel motorcycle dash camera is now available. The versatile and rugged action camera system includes Sony Starvis sensors, dual-lens 1080p, remote control, Wi-Fi, GPS logger, G-sensor, super capacitor, loop recording, IP66 waterproof rating and more. The MT1 is available from Amazon UK for £229.95 and Amazon for $299.90.

Specially designed for motorcycles, the VIOFO MT1 is a dual-channel camera which allows for front and rear road recording at Full HD 1080P video resolution with Sony Starvis image sensors. Both lenses have a 170° wide angle which makes it possible to cover multiple lanes and capture more details than ever before, resulting in super sharp image quality and a crystal-clear video. In addition to the wide dynamic range (WDR) technology, the motorcycle dash camera delivers outstanding night vision footage even in low light. The device is also dust and water proof to an IP66 rating, meaning riders can use in all weather conditions without concern.

The MT1 uses loop recording where the oldest footage is overwritten by the newest when the memory card fills up, but will not overwrite any accident-related files thanks to the built-in G-sensor that locks and protects such footage automatically when the dash cam detects a sudden shake or collision. There is also an option to begin manual recording in an emergency using the remote control which can be mounted in an easily accessible position to save full evidence. The remote control also lets riders control the Wi-Fi connection and includes a microphone to record important audio. The MT1 includes a 32GB microSD memory card, however memory can be expanded up to 256GB if required

Thanks to its GPS Logger, the MT1 can record the speed, route data and time (synchronised with GPS time) in the video file allowing viewers to display these data on playback. The device uses a super high-quality capacitor to ensure a more stable power and longer lifetime with excellent performance in harsh climate from -10°C to 65°C.The included power cable also includes ACC function to detect when the ignition is turned on and off automatically.

The MT1 features built-in Wi-Fi connectivity which together with the intuitive VIOFO app, allows users to easily and instantly view the real-time recording, manage files and change settings using their phone.

The box includes:

Pricing

