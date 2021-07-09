Vmoto Soco Announced As Scooter Supplier To Motoe

The FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup welcomes a new partner on board in 2021.

Dorna Sports is delighted to announce Vmoto Soco as a new partner for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup. Vmoto Soco is an Australian-listed company headquartered in Shanghai that offers convenient and affordable zero-emission 100% electric transport. The company is the new scooter supplier for MotoE™.

The agreement will see Vmoto Soco provide five Vmoto Soco scooters for FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup personnel to use throughout the 2021 season, ensuring everyone working in the Cup can get around the paddock reliably, efficiently and with zero emissions.

Marc Saurina, Dorna Sports Global Commercial Partnerships Senior Director: “We’re very happy to welcome Vmoto Soco on board as a partner of MotoE. The Vmoto Soco scooters will be an important addition to the Cup, enabling staff to move to and from the e-paddock with ease and efficiency. Vmoto Soco are a perfect fit for the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup.”

Mr Charles Chen, Vmoto’s Managing Director: “I am delighted to be able to announce that we have signed this agreement with Dorna. Marketing and advertising at MotoE events is an excellent opportunity for us to expand our reach to a range of new potential customers and partners.”

Graziano Milone, Vmoto’s President of Strategy and Business Development: “I am very happy to have contributed to this important agreement with Dorna for MotoE. Being a partner of the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup is a confirmation of our great job and our important growth. Vmoto Soco’s scooter, fully customized in Dorna’s livery, will be the perfect complement to the 100% green MotoE paddock.”

For more info checkout our dedicated MotoE News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

