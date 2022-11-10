Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Vmoto Soco, the parent company of the UK’s most popular electric motorcycle and scooter brand, Super Soco , has unveiled three new models at the annual EICMA exhibition in Milan this week. The highly anticipated 2023 Vmoto line-up will include the Stash motorcycle, the ON-R/OFF-R dirt bike and the F01 scooter.

Vmoto Stash

Just 12 months on from the release of the Vmoto Stash prototype comes the full production version. The machine represents an exciting new era in innovative and pioneering electric motorcycles that defy expectation, and which can be enjoyed by riders of all ages and abilities.

The Stash is designed to combine the agility typical of scooters with the riding enjoyment, stability and braking distances of a conventional motorcycle. The mix of style and practicality make it an ideal choice as a family pool vehicle, well suited to demands of everyday travel.

The model is named Stash in reference to the multifunctional storage compartment, housed where the fuel tank is usually found in petrol-powered machines. Clever use of space creates abundant room to store a full-face helmet, sports holdall, work bag or college backpack.

Performance is guaranteed by an electric motor with a nominal power of 8kW, and a peak of 15kW, made available via the boost function. In normal riding conditions, the Stash reaches a speed of 110kph, while the boost raises the limit to 120kph, which is particularly useful when overtaking.

The frame is solid and light, paired with high-quality suspension and 17-inch wheels. The braking system comprises two discs controlled by a combined circuit, which divides the action on both wheels for increased safety. The charging times is 3.5 hours with a removable battery chargeable from a standard three-pin domestic plug.

The goal of the Vmoto Stash is to provide a safe and easy riding experience on a machine that’s as enjoyable as it is practical, whether you’re new to riding or an experienced motorcyclist.

Vmoto ON-R/OFF-R

The ON-R/OFF-R is Vmoto’s first dirt bike-style machine, designed with a new generation of riders in mind. It combines contemporary design with the brand’s electric credentials to meet the demands of the eco-conscious, yet thrill-seeking, consumer.

The versatile model wul available in two versions – the ON-R, which comes with road tyres, or the OFF-R, which is equipped with knobbly tyres. While the bike is primarily aimed at the younger market, it promises to surprise even the most experienced of motorcyclists with its fun and agile ride.

The machine weighs in at just 84kg. Its features are shared with the off-road world, as evidenced by the die-cast aluminium frame and swingarm, the long travel suspension and the riding position. The bike offers comfort and control in everyday situations, as well as effective riding when you leave the asphalt and venture onto dirt roads.

The ON-R/OFF-R is double homologated to L1 (comparable to a 50cc) with speed limited to 45kph and L3 (comparable to a 125cc) with speed up to 85kph. It features a powerful 8 kW engine and guarantees an autonomy of up to 150km. Re-charge takes two hours for the L1 version and three hours for the L3 version.

Vmoto F01

Previously only available as a commercial fleet vehicle, the F01 will now be on sale to the general public in a range of new colour schemes. Designed entirely in Italy, this versatile scooter combines elegant clean lines with the safety, stability and ease-of-handing required for urban journeys.

Covering city miles is in the F01’s DNA and its endurance has been proven in the most demanding environment of the urban delivery industry. It’s designed to carve through traffic daily, providing a cost-effective and reliable, yet a fun and enjoyable ride.

The F01 scooter is double homologated to L1 (comparable to a 50cc) with speed limited to 45kph and L3 (comparable to a 125cc) with speed up to 75kph. The charging times is 3.5 hours with a removable battery chargeable from a standard three-pin domestic plug.

