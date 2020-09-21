Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix, Episode 12 – Leandro ‘tati’ Mercado, Kyle Ryde

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix
By Vroom Podcast
A weekly fix of motorsport news, interviews, features and fun with international motorsports presenter, commentator and expert Michael Hill.
Episode 12 – Leandro ‘tati’ Mercado, Kyle Ryde
You can check out more episodes below using or podcast player or head to podcasts home Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix
Vroom - Your Motorsport Fix
A weekly fix of motorsport news, interviews, features and fun with international motorsports presenter, commentator and expert Michael Hill.
Episode 12 – Leandro ‘tati’ Mercado, Kyle Ryde
Episode 12 of the VROOM Podcast hosted by Michael Hill. With special guests – WorldSBK rider Leandro ‘tati’ Mercado, and BSB rider Kyle Ryde – plus a look back at the weekend’s motorsport action.
Presented and produced by Michael Hill, edited by Gareth Bouch, music by The Rain Dogs. A production of Michael Hill Promotions.
Search Results placeholder