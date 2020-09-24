Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix, Episode 13 – Randy Krummenacher, Tj Toms

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

By Vroom Podcast

A weekly fix of motorsport news, interviews, features and fun with international motorsports presenter, commentator and expert Michael Hill.

Episode 13 – Randy Krummenacher, TJ Toms

Episode 13 of the VROOM Podcast hosted by Michael Hill. With special guests Randy Krummenacher – 2019 WorldSSP Champion, and TJ Toms – British Superstock 600 rider… plus a look back at the weekend’s motorsport action.

Presented and produced by Michael Hill, edited by Gareth Bouch, music by The Rain Dogs. A production of Michael Hill Promotions.

