Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix, Episode 14 – Remy Gardner, Tom Booth-amos

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

By Vroom Podcast

A weekly fix of motorsport news, interviews, features and fun with international motorsports presenter, commentator and expert Michael Hill.

Episode 14 – Remy Gardner, Tom Booth-Amos

Episode 14 of the VROOM Podcast hosted by Michael Hill. With special guests Remy Gardner – Moto2 World Championship rider, and Tom Booth-Amos – WorldSSP300 rider… plus a look back at the weekend’s motorsport action.

Presented and produced by Michael Hill, edited by Gareth Bouch, music by The Rain Dogs. A production of Michael Hill Promotions.

You can check out more episodes below using or podcast player or head to podcasts home Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix