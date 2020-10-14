Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

By Vroom Podcast

A weekly fix of motorsport news, interviews, features and fun with international motorsports presenter, commentator and expert Michael Hill.

Episode 16 – Tom Weeden, Ben Luxton

Episode 16 of the VROOM Podcast hosted by Michael Hill. With special guests Tom Weeden – Road Racer, Manx GP winner, and Ben Luxton – BSB Superstock 600 title contender… plus a look back at the weekend’s motorsport action.

Presented and produced by Michael Hill, edited by Gareth Bouch, music by The Rain Dogs. A production of Michael Hill Promotions.

