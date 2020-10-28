Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix, Episode 12 – Leandro ‘tati’ Mercado, Kyle Ryde

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix
By Vroom Podcast

A weekly fix of motorsport news, interviews, features and fun with international motorsports presenter, commentator and expert Michael Hill.

Episode 18 – Garrett Gerloff, Loris Cresson

Vroom Your Motorsport Fix Episode 18 Garrett Gerloff Loris Cresson 01

If you cant see the player above click here

Episode 18 of the VROOM Podcast hosted by Michael Hill. With special guests Garrett Gerloff – WorldSBK rider, and Loris Cresson – WorldSBK rider… plus a look back at the weekend’s motorsport action.

Presented and produced by Michael Hill, edited by Gareth Bouch, music by The Rain Dogs. A production of Michael Hill Promotions.

You can check out more episodes below using or podcast player or head to podcasts home Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Subscribe to our news channels

SBK News Syndication

Biker T-shirts UK

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR